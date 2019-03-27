No additional TB cases found in testing at Las Vegas school

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District has not found any additional cases of tuberculosis at a Las Vegas high school after testing 187 people for the disease, the agency said in a press release Wednesday.

A student or employee at Durango High School was diagnosed with active tuberculosis in early March, prompting the investigation. The district’s testing was focused on others at the school believed to have come in contact with the infected person.

The disease, a bacterial infection which usually appears as a bad, long-lasting cough accompanied by chest pain, fatigue and fever and chills, is contagious if the bacteria lives in the throat or lungs, as it spreads through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People also can be infected with TB but not have symptoms. In that case, they can’t spread the infection, though treatment is available, the Health District said in its news release.

The investigation was required by law, the district said this month.

