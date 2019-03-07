Person diagnosed with TB at Las Vegas high school

Durango High School (Google maps)

The Clark County School District said Wednesday that a person at Durango High School has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating, a school district spokesman said Wednesday afternoon. The school district will notify parents if a child needs to be tested for the disease, he said.

The health district is investigating which students and staff may have been “significantly exposed” to the disease, also known as TB, according to a message the school district sent to parents Wednesday afternoon.

“People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time,” the school district said.

Further information about the diagnosis was not immediately available, and it was unclear Wednesday if the person diagnosed was a student or school employee.

“Students and staff are not in immediate danger,” the spokesman said.

TB in the lungs or throat can be infectious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning the bacteria can be spread to other people. TB in other parts of the body, such as the kidney or spine, is usually not infectious.

The disease causes coughing, chest pains and bloody mucus in some people, according to American Lung Association. If not treated, tuberculosis can be fatal.

“The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation,” the school district said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.