Officials say 26 Clark County influenza deaths so far this year

Influenza deaths in Nevada’s Clark County have risen to 26 for the year so far.

Madison Catlett, 9, gets a flu shot from licensed practical nurse Carolyn Nelson at Southwest Medical's Tenaya Healthcare Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

LAS VEGAS — Influenza deaths in Nevada’s Clark County have risen to 26 for the year so far.

In statistics released by the Southern Nevada Health District, one person 65 years or older died in the week of March 2-8.

That’s the 15th person in that age group to die from the flu this year.

Southern Nevada Health District officials say 849 people have been hospitalized with flu symptoms through March 8 while there have been 1,137 confirmed cases.

Last year at this time, there had been 12 deaths in Clark County, 353 hospitalizations and 482 confirmed cases.

Officials say that of the flu deaths this season, six were in the age group between 50 and 64 years old.