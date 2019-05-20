Rape Crisis Center takes applications for volunteers

Daniele Staple, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Las Vegas. (Frank Alejandre/El Tiempo)

Rape Crisis Center taking volunteer applications

The Rape Crisis Center, which serves all of Clark County, is taking applications through Monday for its next volunteer training session, which is scheduled to begin May 28. The center expanded office space this year in response to demand for services and is heading into its busiest months of the year (June, July and August).

In 2018, center volunteers and staff responded to 727 sexual assault victims at the hospital, handled more than 4,200 calls to its hotline (a 20 percent increase over 2017) and served a record number of counseling clients. Volunteer training totals 50 hours and includes learning about center services, community resources for victims, how to respond to people in crisis, the criminal justice process and how to represent the agency at community events.

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and drug screening and commit to four hours a week for a minimum of six months. Another training session will take place in August. Those who miss the Monday application deadline for May will be considered for training in August. Apply at rcclv.org.

Expo focuses on natural wellness, healing, nutrition

The eighth annual Health, Healing & Happiness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1-2 at the Enclave, 5810 S. Eastern Ave. The natural health and wellness event will feature 50-plus presentations on three stages, more than 100 exhibitors and a Vegan Taste Experience featuring at least 15 vendors. An expo-only pass is $25 and includes exhibitors, the vegan event and chef demos. Healthy Inspirations Speakers Program passes start at $59 and include the expo. Each day’s events begin with meditation at 9 a.m. hhhlv.events

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in May. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. The program on May 22 will be “Mental Health Therapy: Managing Emotional Disturbances in Parkinson’s Disease.”

