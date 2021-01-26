SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Starting this week, the Southern Nevada Health District will begin contacting people who are eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Second dose allocations are received based on the amount of first doses administered, and appointments will only be available for residents who received their vaccinations from a Health District clinic, the health district said in a news release.

The health district began administering the first doses of Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 4. The second dose can be administered after 28 days.

The health district began administering the first doses of Pfizer vaccine the week of Jan. 18. The second dose of this vaccine can be administered after 21 days. Second dose appointment scheduling will begin the week of Feb. 1. People eligible for a second dose appointment at the health district will be notified using the contact information they shared at the time they received their first dose and will then be provided scheduling information.

If someone who received their first dose from a non-health district clinic schedules an appointment, they will not be vaccinated and advised to contact their original provider to receive their second dose, according to the release.

The health district is in the process of implementing a new registration and appointment system. As the new system is fully implemented, people will have the option to schedule their second dose appointment when they receive their initial vaccination.

Additional information about new COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.