Some Health District clients might have had info compromised

A malicious code was placed on the Southern Nevada Health District’s Environmental Health Invoice Payment page, the agency said.

About 300 clients who filled out a form on the Southern Nevada Health District website might have had information compromised, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

The Health District is taking steps to alert those who completed transactions on the Environmental Health Invoice Payment form on its website from March 4-14.

Payments made before or after this time are not believed to be compromised, the release said. Other areas of the website were not impacted.

What happened

On or about March 4, a malicious code was placed on the Health District’s Environmental Health Invoice Payment page. The code redirected clients who paid invoices for environmental health permits or application fees. Clients were redirected to a fraudulent payment form that looked like a credit card payment page that was not affiliated with the Health District.

What is the Health District doing

The Health District discovered the malicious code on March 14 and immediately removed the form. Law enforcement was notified and cybersecurity experts were retained to assist with further securing the site and investigating the incident. The Health District also rebuilt its web server to ensure any means of access used in this data security incident has been eliminated.

The Health District takes the security of its clients and patients seriously. The agency is continuing to work with law enforcement and security advisors to protect against future incidents. Clients who were impacted by this incident are receiving a letter from the Health District and offered services to assist with identity theft detection and resolution services. To date, no reports of credit misuse have been identified as a result of this incident.

What you can do

Letters are being mailed today to individuals or business representatives who completed transactions using the payment form during the impacted timeframe. A dedicated call center has been established for this incident. If people who are impacted have additional questions, or if someone believes their information was involved and they did not receive a letter, they can call 877-890-9332, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and reference engagement number B11943.

Moving forward

The Health District is committed to protecting the information of the people and community it serves and to learning from this incident. Enhancements and refinements to its security measures are ongoing and will continue to evolve to ensure the agency is meeting the increasing challenges of cybersecurity.