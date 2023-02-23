48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

What is Medicare’s ‘creditable’ prescription drug coverage?

By Toni King Toni Says
February 23, 2023 - 12:50 pm
 
Americans with “creditable” coverage can apply for a Medicare Part D plan at a la ...
Americans with “creditable” coverage can apply for a Medicare Part D plan at a later date without paying a penalty. Unfortunately, prescription discount programs — such as GoodRx or store prescription memberships — are not considered “creditable” coverage. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I turned 65 in August the year before last, continued to work full time with an HSA that has a $3,000 deductible for medical claims paid by the insurance plan, and used a prescription discount card to cover medications. My employer’s human resources manager advised me to enroll in Medicare Part A when I turned 65. Because I received incorrect information, I could not fund my HSA from that time.

I decided to delay enrolling in Part B until I retired and enrolled in a Medicare supplement Plan G and a Part D prescription drug plan with a Jan. 1 start date.

I just received a notice from Medicare saying they do not have record of me having prescription drug coverage that “met Medicare’s minimum standards” from the month I turned 65 through December, and I may receive a Part D late enrollment penalty. What does this mean? — Claude

Dear Claude: I do not have good news. You have a Medicare Part D prescription drug penalty problem.

The Medicare handbook states: “Creditable prescription drug coverage could include drug coverage from a current or former employer or union, TRICARE, Indian Health Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or individual health insurance coverage. If you go 63 days or more in a row without Medicare drug coverage or other creditable prescription drug coverage, you may have to pay a penalty if you sign up for Medicare drug coverage later.”

So Americans with “creditable” coverage can apply for a Medicare Part D plan at a later date without a penalty. Unfortunately, prescription discount programs — such as GoodRx or store prescription memberships — are not considered “creditable” coverage.

There is a further complication to getting Part D coverage: Many Americans who retire after age 65 with employer benefits will know to file the Request for Employment Information form with Social Security to avoid the Medicare Part B penalty. But they may be surprised to learn that the form does not tell Medicare if you had “creditable” prescription drug coverage.

Medicare calculates the Part D penalty by multiplying 1 percent of the “national base beneficiary premium” ($32.74 in 2023) by the number of full months that you didn’t have Part D or creditable coverage, and rounding to the nearest 10 cents. That amount is added to your monthly Part D premium.

Your late enrollment period does not begin from the day you lose or leave your company health plan, but from the month your Medicare Part A started. So, your 17 months without creditable coverage will cost you an extra $5.60 per month for 2023.

The LEP penalty can be applied if:

— You waited more than 63 days without creditable prescription drug coverage when leaving company benefits, and you are older than 65 years old and 90 days.

— Your prescription drug benefit (not health benefits) is not “creditable” as Medicare defines it.

— You never enrolled in Medicare Part D when first eligible.

The lesson is: If you are 65 with full-time benefits, your plan must tell you each year if your drug coverage is “creditable.” If you do not receive this notice by September, contact your employer’s HR department to request it.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Why women are more likely than men to die from a heart attack
Why women are more likely than men to die from a heart attack
2
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
5
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
Savvy Senior: Could you have a thyroid problem and not know it?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The FTC recently found that 24 percent of adults over age 60 who reported losing money to a sca ...
Savvy Senior: How to protect seniors from scam calls
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Scammers are always looking for new ways to trick people out of money, and in the U.S., phone calls remain the primary way swindlers hook older victims.

Check the caffeine amount in your energy drink. Up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is con ...
Are energy drinks a healthy option for a caffeine boost?
Mayo Clinic News Network, Mayo Clinic News Network

Caffeine is the most common stimulant in the world, and about 90 percent of all adults consume it in some form every day.

Alison Brie attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Somebody I Used To Know," Wednesday, ...
Alison Brie confronts life’s big questions, turning points
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“The bottom line is you can’t hide from your past,” actress Alison Brie says, by way of explaining the creative spark for her new romantic comedy, “Somebody I Used to Know.”

 
Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children.

People often come into an MRI with a lot of misconceptions and just as many questions. (Dreamstime)
Addressing 5 common questions about MRI exams
By Fabian Gonzalez Mayo Clinic News Network

An MRI is a medical imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create a detailed image of the organs and tissues in the body.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends you talk to your child early and often about unde ...
Ask the Pediatrician: Just how dangerous is underage drinking?
By Dr. Wendy Hasson American Academy of Pediatrics

With so many other issues affecting young people right now, teen alcohol use may not seem like that big of a deal. But when we look at alcohol’s effect on a child’s developing brain, the risks become clearer.

More stories for you
Should you enroll in Medicare Part B if you’re a veteran?
Should you enroll in Medicare Part B if you’re a veteran?
Toni Says: Medicare Part B is as valuable as gold
Toni Says: Medicare Part B is as valuable as gold
Toni Says: Taking Medicare advice from friends can be costly
Toni Says: Taking Medicare advice from friends can be costly
Toni Says: Waiting too long to enroll triggers Medicare penalty
Toni Says: Waiting too long to enroll triggers Medicare penalty
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement