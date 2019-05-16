What to do, where to turn if you or a loved one are feeling suicidal

Experts on suicide have compiled guidelines on what you should do if you or a friend or loved one are having thoughts of suicide and where to turn for help.

Suicide warning signs:

— Talking about wanting to die.

— Exploring methods of killing oneself.

— Expressing feelings of hopelessness, feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain.

— Expressing feelings of being a burden to others.

— Increased substance abuse.

— Agitated or anxious behavior.

— Irregular sleeping patterns.

— Self-isolation.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide:

— In a crisis situation, call 911. If you’re calling about a friend or loved one, don’t leave that person alone.

— Remove access to firearms and substances and get help.

Where to find help:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 and can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The services are free and confidential and can be used both by someone having thoughts of suicide or by a third party, usually a friend or loved one. Counselors are also online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Text HOME to 741741.

Crisis Support Services of Nevada connects callers with local suicide intervention specialists. Text CARE to 839863 to talk to a staff member or volunteer.

The SafeVoice program allows students, teachers, parents and others to report concerns about a student’s well-being, including indications of suicidal behavior, by calling 1-833-216-7233. Reporting can be anonymous and can be done through the SafeVoice mobile app, by calling 1-833-216-7233 or online at safevoicenv.org/makeareport/.

Desert Rose Counseling Group, a Las Vegas therapy clinic specializing in suicide prevention, runs its own local hotline at 702-430-0745.

Nevada 211 provides assistance connecting those not in imminent danger to mental health services. To access the service, dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211. Specialists are also available online at nevada211.org.

There are specialized services available, too. Problem gamblers can call the 24-hour problem gamblers hotline at 1-800-522-4700.

Disaster survivors can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

Military members can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line, or text 838255.

Veterans can receive confidential assistance at VeteransCrisisLine.net or by texting 838255. Veterans who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.

The Trevor Project provides crisis resources for LGBTQ youth. Call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678678. Counselors are available to chat on its website thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now.

The deaf and hard of hearing will find TTY services at 1-800-799-4889.

Para ayuda en Español, llama al número 1-888-628-9454.