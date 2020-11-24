59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

Holiday gifts that help out Las Vegas charities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 10:22 am
 
Blank greeting cards by artists in Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts P ...
Blank greeting cards by artists in Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts Program. (Stanley Webb)

The holiday season is a great time to remember nonprofits that do good work in the community. Supporting a worthy charity is even more satisfying when it’s combined with finding the perfect gift for a loved one. Here are a few gift-worthy items that help to raise money for Southern Nevada organizations.

Bonnie’s Comfort aromatherapy products benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)
Bonnie’s Comfort aromatherapy products benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Welcome comfort

Bonnie’s Comfort, a line of aromatherapy products that benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice, pays tribute to Bonnie Schreck, for whom the hospice’s Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program is named. $7-$16, store.nah.org

Jewelry pieces by Dee Berkley benefit Jewish Nevada and other local charities. (Dee Berkley Jew ...
Jewelry pieces by Dee Berkley benefit Jewish Nevada and other local charities. (Dee Berkley Jewelry)

Benefit bangles

Las Vegas jewelry designer Dee Berkley offers several jewelry pieces that raise money for Jewish Nevada and other local charities. $30 and up, bit.ly/37TsO80

(Stanley Webb)
(Stanley Webb)

Artistic notes

Keep in touch after the holidays with blank greeting cards featuring designs created by artists in Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts Program. $10 for a pack of eight, bit.ly/3kKG8iq

Ornaments feature images of Red Rock Canyon. (Southern Nevada Conservancy)
Ornaments feature images of Red Rock Canyon. (Southern Nevada Conservancy)

Red Rock at home

Highlight the desert on your Christmas tree with glass ornaments featuring images of Red Rock Canyon. Proceeds go to the Southern Nevada Conservancy, which offers visitor services and educational programs at Red Rock. $21.95, the gift shop at Red Rock Canyon, conservancy’s offices at 8625 W. Sahara Ave., or shop.southernnevadaconservancy.org

(Tyler Robinson Foundation)
(Tyler Robinson Foundation)

Barking up the right tree

The Tyler Robinson Foundation (Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit) and Bark-André Furry (Las Vegas’ cutest hockey fan) are featured on long- and short-sleeved “Live, Love, Bark” T-shirts that support children and families fighting pediatric cancer. $34.99, pawkeydogs.com

The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar benefits the An ...
The 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar benefits the Animal Foundation. (Bethany Paige Photography)

A puppy a month

Celebrate — or just survive — the coming year with the help of pups featured in the 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Proceeds benefit the Animal Foundation. $10, concierge at Downtown Summerlin

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
2
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
3
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
4
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
5
Former Las Vegas home of Kenny Rogers lists for $3.19M
Former Las Vegas home of Kenny Rogers lists for $3.19M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST