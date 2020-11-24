Holiday gifts that help out Las Vegas charities

Blank greeting cards by artists in Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts Program. (Stanley Webb)

The holiday season is a great time to remember nonprofits that do good work in the community. Supporting a worthy charity is even more satisfying when it’s combined with finding the perfect gift for a loved one. Here are a few gift-worthy items that help to raise money for Southern Nevada organizations.

Welcome comfort

Bonnie’s Comfort, a line of aromatherapy products that benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice, pays tribute to Bonnie Schreck, for whom the hospice’s Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program is named. $7-$16, store.nah.org

Benefit bangles

Las Vegas jewelry designer Dee Berkley offers several jewelry pieces that raise money for Jewish Nevada and other local charities. $30 and up, bit.ly/37TsO80

Artistic notes

Keep in touch after the holidays with blank greeting cards featuring designs created by artists in Opportunity Village’s Fine & Performing Arts Program. $10 for a pack of eight, bit.ly/3kKG8iq

Red Rock at home

Highlight the desert on your Christmas tree with glass ornaments featuring images of Red Rock Canyon. Proceeds go to the Southern Nevada Conservancy, which offers visitor services and educational programs at Red Rock. $21.95, the gift shop at Red Rock Canyon, conservancy’s offices at 8625 W. Sahara Ave., or shop.southernnevadaconservancy.org

Barking up the right tree

The Tyler Robinson Foundation (Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit) and Bark-André Furry (Las Vegas’ cutest hockey fan) are featured on long- and short-sleeved “Live, Love, Bark” T-shirts that support children and families fighting pediatric cancer. $34.99, pawkeydogs.com

A puppy a month

Celebrate — or just survive — the coming year with the help of pups featured in the 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Proceeds benefit the Animal Foundation. $10, concierge at Downtown Summerlin

