43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Broken three-way light switch is quick fix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Q: At either end of my staircase I have a light switch that turns the staircase light on and off. The problem is that the switches don’t work correctly anymore. What can I do to fix this?

A: You are referring to a three-way switch. They are installed in pairs and neither has an on or off position marked on the switch. You should be able to turn the light fixture on or off from either end of the staircase.

Three-way switches are common at staircases, hallways or large rooms with multiple doorways.

Most of the problems we see result from a miswired switch. In many cases, a homeowner will try to replace a three-way switch and not wire it correctly. It ends up where only one of the switches will work and only if the other switch is in a particular position.

In your case, since the switches used to work properly but now do not, I’m guessing you have a broken switch.

Turn off the power to the circuit at the main panel and test to make sure there is no power at the switches. Remove the cover plates and mounting screws and gently pull the switches out of the boxes.

Inspect the wiring to see if there are obvious problems, like maybe a wire that has come loose from a terminal. Although the terminals are metal, switches are made of plastic and they break rather easily. I would start at the switch that is used most often and inspect it for damage.

Label the wire that connects to the common terminal (it will be darker than the other two terminals or will have the word “common” or “com” stamped on it). The two lighter-colored terminals will be the traveler screw terminals. The wires connected to them are interchangeable, so you don’t need to label them.

Inspect the switch for damage, such as an obvious crack in the plastic.

Use a continuity tester (a $10 multimeter is a great tool to have) and test for continuity. Touch one of the tester probes to the common terminal and then touch one of the traveler terminals. Then flip the switch lever back and forth. The tester should read positive when the switch is in one position but not both.

Test the other traveler terminal in the same manner. If the switch is good, the tester will read positive when the switch lever is in the opposite position from the positive reading on the other terminal. If the switch tests good, go upstairs and repeat the procedure with the other switch.

Had your problem been that the light turns on only when one of the switches is in a certain position, you would have started checking the wiring. If the switch is in the middle of the circuit, you will see two cables entering the box.

This gets tricky, so pay attention: One of the cables will have two wires plus a ground, and the other cable will have three wires plus a ground. The black wire from the two-wire cable should be connected to the common screw terminal. The red and black wires from the three-wire cable get connected to the traveler terminals. The white neutral wires should be connected with a wire nut, and the grounding wires should be connected with a wire nut and grounded to the box.

If the switch is at the end of the circuit, there will only be one cable entering the box. It will have three wires and a ground. Again the black wire gets connected to the common terminal. The red and white wires get connected to the two traveler terminals, and the ground wire gets connected to the metal box.

If all this sounds too confusing, stop. I’m sure there is an electrician out there who would be happy to collect a healthy check from you for spending 10 minutes in your home.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Pantone Pantone, considered the international authority on color trends, recently selected a sh ...
Colors of the year for 2020
By Lisa Ferguson Special to Your Home

Pantone chooses Classic Blue as its 2020 color of the year. Paint manufacturers announce their choices.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on these trees in our much ...
Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold
By / RJ

There are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. The first is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. The second strike is that oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring when very light freezing temperatures are possible. Tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.

Retailers like Ralph Jones Display and Store Fixtures offer new ideas and traditional options f ...
Holiday decor trends
By Valerie Putnam Special to Your Home

From mixed metals to jewel tones, trendy animals to festive vintage themes, retailers offer new ideas and traditional options to refresh any homes’ decor this season.

Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.

Getty Images
Options vary for installing undercabinet lighting
By / RJ

Undercabinet lighting is a slick way to light up a surface. You can buy lots of different varieties of light fixtures, some with a cord and plug, others that are hard-wired and still others that are battery-operated that just stick to the underside of your cabinets.

There are ways to incorporate holiday accessories into your existing decor without making your ...
Before incorporating holiday decor, edit day-to-day accessories
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

There are ways to incorporate holiday accessories into your existing decor without making your house too crowded and without overwhelming your space. The key is to edit.

Decorating for the holidays can be a hassle and sometimes even a safety risk. Hiring profession ...
Holiday lights: Leave it to the pros
By Art Nadler Special to Your Home

Hiring professional holiday light installers can save time and worry, which allows homeowners to do more important things like shopping, partying and overeating with family and friends.

This year, decorate your home like its 1954 — or thereabouts. Simply trim your Christmas tree ...
Nostalgia reigns at Vermont Country Store
By Art Nadler Special to Your Home

Those 65 years and older will fondly remember some of the nostalgic holiday items available at this The Vermont Country Store, while younger generations may find what they discover to be heartwarming traditions to pass down to their families.

Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.