Home and Garden

Maximalism adds more of what you love to your home

By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home
August 6, 2019 - 11:01 am
 

It’s about comfort, color, creativity and more — much, much more.

After all the recent calls by interior designers and home organizers to clear the clutter and put away the excess, designers are back to plumping the plethora of plush accent pillows crowded on a cushy couch, arranging layers of nesting tables and floor cushions and filling empty, neutral-colored walls with gilded frames around pops of vivid and abstract art pieces.

It’s called maximalism, and local designers are thrilled clients are back for all bright and beautiful options that have taken a back seat to bland but popular neutrals.

Maximalism is edging back into the mainstream, almost as a reaction to the less-is-more minimalist movement, said Patty Ascher-Lewis, marketing director for Rio Stones, a boutique home decor shop that features exotic and exclusive stone slabs from around the world.

“Color is back in kitchens and bathrooms,” she said. “They are not confined to the white-gray-black pantone anymore.”

Clients are reaching more for contrasting textures and rich, vivid colors after years of opting for more neutral palettes.

“They love to take more risks, and the ‘wow’ factor is a must in every space of their homes,” Ascher-Lewis said. “We’ve been selling more unique materials than ever. Granite, marble, quartzite with bold colors and translucid effect are very popular.”

High-end clients peruse the abundant and colorful slabs of rock and stone at the Rio Stones showroom on West Sunset Road. More than 5,000 slabs in 200 varying hues and sizes are on hand for designers to choose from.

“More than ever clients and/or designers are looking for exclusivity and the ‘wow’ factor that makes all the difference,” she said.

Rio Stones’ Semi-Precious Collection has ribbons of vivid colors that shoot throughout its thick slab and looks stunning in kitchens, bathrooms or as a backlit feature.

“We are seeing kitchen projects with a malachite island, (which is) very green” and vibrant, she said. “And bathrooms with a lapis lazuli, a stunning blue, on shower walls.”

Textured and vivacious prints in fabrics for furniture or wall hangings are making a strong comeback, said Brenden Harris, account executive at the local gallery and showroom Elan Collections.

“Nothing creates a mood or atmosphere like color and variety,” Harris said. “The trend and movement of maximalism is proof of that.”

The elegant showroom at 7711 W. Post Road was created by Ken Vacca in 2015. It features rich fabrics for furniture, bespoke lighting fixtures, thick tapestries and dazzling textiles among other unique home decor accessories.

“Many of our vendors are embracing these designs but with an emphasis on strong and contemporary color palettes,” Harris said. “They add a fresh and charismatic element to most any space.”

The team at Elan Collections works directly with designers in all venues of design, hospitality, residential and commercial. In Las Vegas, designers tend to be more adventurous and are often allowed more room to experiment with color, texture and elements.

“The envelope is constantly being pushed here, and we have the privilege to assist some of the most talented and adventurous designers in the trade,” Harris said. “Interior spaces have become more fearless and bold as the staid ideals of shape, form and function have evolved with trends and, more importantly, how these spaces function.”

While the minimalist movement brought attention to neutrals, they are taking a backseat to the more exciting visuals and textures that is maximalism.

“Neutrals will always be true and needful, but a splash of color is ever welcome,” Harris said.

Velvet continues to be a popular choice for clients who are looking to add more depth and texture to their space via upholstery for furniture or wall coverings.

“It’s classic and durable and available in practically every color imaginable, from neutrals to jewel tones,” Harris said.

A quality solid swath of velvet is ideal for nearly any type of upholstery applications. A cut or crushed velvet opens the opportunity to find a shade, texture and flair that is truly unique to your taste.

“Geometric, floral or a stripe will add interest, depth and character to your space,” Harris said. “Velvet makes a fantastic drapery, too. The right velvet will hang and perform flawlessly for years. If you want more impact, consider something with a little sheen.”

For those seeking to add some variety into their space, he suggests starting small. Pillows are an inexpensive and immediate way to bring life to decor. Artwork of most any medium is also a good source of color and can make a dramatic focal point in any space.

“If you feel you want to be more bold, consider drapery or upholstering a side chair,” he said. “If you’re a novice or unsure how or where to begin, seek the seasoned and proven talent of an interior designer. Nothing can kill your vibe or motivation like bad choices, so hire a professional who will strive to serve your interests and most likely save you money.”

