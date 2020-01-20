63°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Merchandise your home during open house

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 12:10 pm
 

Dear Gail: My Realtor has scheduled an open house, and we would like to make a great impression. What are some things we should do? Any quick decorating tips would be appreciated. — Cecile

Dear Cecile: An open house is an opportunity to reach the greatest number of prospective buyers in one day, so it’s great that you know making a good impression is important. You need to look at your home through buyers’ eyes.

The saying is true that you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. This will probably not be the only time people will be looking, so these suggestions would be beneficial to do while it’s on the market.

First, eliminate distractions and personal items. Allow your buyer to focus on the home. It’s important to remove anything that may leave a negative impression.

You want them to envision themselves in the home, which is difficult to do when your pictures, trophies and items with your name on it are displayed. Remove any sensitive items that may offend another person as well as personal items from bedrooms and bathrooms to increase the comfort of the buyers entering the rooms.

After your personal items have been tucked away, head to the kitchen. The counters need to be clean and clear of any clutter. Remove small appliances, drain boards, soap bottles, etc.

Although it’s nice if you can keep the counters as clear as possible while your home is on the market, I know that it’s inconvenient. But just think how larger and cleaner it will look. Everyone wants to walk into a clean kitchen with plenty of counter space.

During the removal process, think of what you see in a model home. Look around your house, and if you have something out that you normally don’t see, put it away for the day.

Stand at your front door and shine up the door hardware, lighting and door. Add potted plants to welcome them in. Replace an old welcome mat, especially if the one you have down has your name on it. You don’t want it saying, “Welcome to The Smiths.” You want them to see themselves in the house.

Pay extra close attention to your entry. When you walk through the front door, what do you see first? Place your best and most impressive accessory items there. If you can see straight into your backyard, the windows need to sparkle. If you have a patio table, set a colorful plant on it. Arrange your furniture in groupings so you’re showcasing the multiple areas they can sit and relax.

In your master bath, add fresh flowers. In all the baths, replace your everyday towels with fresh ones and add color to your counters. A simple way is using a tray with candles and a potted plant.

Make sure to pick up your bathmats as the room will appear larger and cleaner. All toilet lids should be down and never have a toilet brush or plunger out. Seeing a plunger will give the impression that you have plumbing problems.

Set your dining room table and make it sparkle. In the kitchen, bring out your largest vase and fill it with lemons and limes or red and green apples, then add sunflowers. They don’t have to be real, you can pick-up very realistic ones. This is a unique way to bring in the sense of taste in your kitchen as well as color.

The family room is a place you want them to sit and linger. We spend most of our time there, so set the room to be comfortable. Put away those remotes and put a board game on the coffee table. Place a throw and an open book on an ottoman. Bring in some colorful pillows to refresh the look.

Some other general things you can do to set the stage is to play soft, easy-listening music. This helps set people at ease, so they feel they can talk without being heard.

Watch putting out any scented candles. People can be very sensitive to smells, and you don’t want them rushing through the house. I’ll never forget when my parents were looking for a home and one that we went into the lady was pulling taffy. Believe me, it wasn’t pleasant.

The work you put into it will make it worthwhile. Once you’re done, ask yourself an important question: “Would you buy this home?” Remember, you’re merchandising it to sell; it’s not about your personal style.

Gail Mayhugh, owner of GMJ Interiors, is a professional interior designer and author of a book on the subject. Questions may be sent by email to GMJinteriors@gmail.com. Or, mail to 7380 S. Eastern Ave., No. 124-272, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Her web address is www.GMJinteriors.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
THE LATEST
Lisa Adams, CEO and lead designer of LA Closet Design, spent two years creating the master clos ...
Closet space should fit your needs
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Whether you’re moving into a new home, thinking about re-envisioning your main closet or need to organize things differently, closet design or re-design can be fulfilling and fun. Design experts can help clients make the most of space and add unique welcoming aesthetics.

Storage is an important piece in planning spaces with kids in mind. Drawers, shelves and cubbie ...
Childproof decor can be sophisticated, fun
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

A family home with young children doesn’t need to look overly kid-ish, they say. It can still look great while meeting the needs of everyone in the household.

Getty Images
Local drop sites take Christmas trees for recycling
Special to Your Home

Trees recycled at any of 30 drop sites across Southern Nevada are chipped into mulch and used in gardens and parks throughout the valley. Residents can drop off their trees for free at Springs Preserve or any of the drop sites through Jan. 15.

This office can transform into a guest room when needed. (Houzz)
Yes, you can live large in a small space
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

Living in small spaces certainly doesn’t mean you can’t live large. Choosing appropriate furniture and space planning can make any small space work.

Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.