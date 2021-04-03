Warmer weather in Las Vegas a boon to outdoor living

Outdoor living is so popular throughout Southern Nevada that the lines between it and indoor living have become blurred. Outdoor furniture designs are similar to indoor furniture, which helps maintain a consistent look as courtyards are often visible from inside the home. The material for outdoor furniture features sun-proof fabrics that don’t bleach or fade, along with furniture that is heavier so it isn’t pushed around by the wind.

West Elm makes pairing easy with this ready-to-buy outdoor set. The Frame outdoor table is constructed of moisture-resistant solid mahogany and solid eucalyptus wood covered in a water-based finish. The table is paired with handwoven Coastal dining chairs, perfect for outdoor dinner parties. (West Elm)

West Elm's Porto sectional has a corded, wraparound seat back and mahogany wood base. Cushions are covered in weather-resistant olefin fabric to last the seasons. (West Elm)

Wood slat details put a contemporary spin on the classic outdoor Santa Fe sofa from West Elm. (West Elm)

West Elm's Portside sofa gets its rustic look by wire brushing the solid wood frame and adding a weathered finish. Yarn-dyed cushions and a back ledge — perfect for holding drinks — make it the ultimate outdoor lounging spot. (West Elm)

Modway's Upland outdoor collection is made of solid teak wood with all-weather white cushions and solidly build construction. Known for its ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, teak is the wood selection of choice for long-lasting outdoor furnishings. (Modway)

Sara Alba, sales and service manager at West Elm in Downtown Summerlin, said an emphasis in indoor/outdoor living can be seen in all the new-home developments.

“We’ve been busy as people are coming out of quarantine and now want to spend time outdoors,” she said. “At the same time, I’m seeing people who are moving here from Illinois and California. The folks from back east can’t believe how wonderful our weather is and look forward to being outside. Those from California are familiar with this weather and are re-creating their former home.”

According to Alba, West Elm outdoor furniture features kiln-dried wood which prevents flaking and cracking.

“We sell outdoor furniture throughout the year,” she said. “Our current display has been outdoors for two years, and it looks great and is in excellent shape. Most of our stores across the country only show outdoor furniture beginning in April but we show it 365 days a year.”

One of the companies expanding its line of indoor/outdoor furniture is Modway. Its pieces are designed as a versatile and durable addition to patios, backyards and pool decks, as well as living rooms, lounge areas and playrooms.

The all-weather collection is casual with French piping detail and complete with water and UV-resistant upholstery. This makes it a perfect choice for the backyard or widely used areas of the home.

One unique feature of Modway is its functionality and modular design. Whether customers are looking for a stand-alone chair, ottoman or U-shaped sectional, countless configurations are available to suit specific needs.

Backyards are also seeing modern kitchens being built with more than just grills and appliances. There is furniture and fabric that companies are replicating, such as silk and tweed, as people are creating familiar rooms as their lives move outdoors.

“We sell individual items such as umbrellas, rocking chairs with ottoman, cushions, sofas, love seats, even sectionals,” Alba said. “We also visit homes and suggest ideas for a customer’s backyard, their patio or pool or outdoor fireplace. They decide what is best for their outdoor lifestyle or how often they entertain or barbecue with friends and family.

“People have to ask themselves what kind of outdoor lifestyle they lead and then they can select from one of our patio collections. We live in a climate where the backyard can be utilized throughout the year, but how much time is actually spent outside? Is the furniture for actual use or just for looks? Is there a color scheme? Do you have a portable barbecue or built-in? All of this is taken into consideration to make sure the customer purchases what he or she really needs.”

While most indoor/outdoor furniture still comes in earth tones or gray, newer colors such as green are appearing with lighter woods. They add to a more colorful and playful scene next to the swimming pool.

Also, more colors are being introduced to complement the interior home decor, along with accessories such as clocks, dishes, outdoor area rugs, cocktail tables, artificial flowers, heaters and umbrellas that can cover not just the table and chairs but an entire area.

Improvements in weatherproofing and the art of design are converging to create more beautiful and practical outdoor furnishings. Products destined for Las Vegas are made of cast aluminum as steel tends to break down and rust.

Fabrics are solution-dyed which means the color runs completely through the material to slow the fading process. On top of all that, outdoor furniture manufacturers warranty products for up to seven years.

Newer homes have large floor-to-ceiling windows or sliding glass doors that look out to the backyard or open to the patio. This creates a seamless inside out and outside in making the backyard a secondary, if not primary, family room. Therefore, it is not that difficult to complement the home’s indoor architectural style to the outdoors.

Even if the backyard is small, several chairs and a table is all anyone really needs. Further purchases can be made if the area is going to be used for more extensive entertaining or dining.

Home sales research shows that a well-designed outdoor space can return more than 100 percent of the cost upon resale.