How to get a free wedding on Las Vegas Monorail

Las Vegas Monorail

Aspiring spouses will get the chance to ride the rails to wedded bliss on March 14 for the price of monorail tickets.

That’s when the Las Vegas Monorail, in collaboration with the LV Wedding Connection, will have licensed officiants available to perform vow renewals, commitment ceremonies and legally binding marriages from 1 to 5 p.m. for couples who have a valid Nevada marriage license obtained before arrival.

At the Monorail Marriage Madness pop-up inside the Sahara Monorail station, couples will find wedding accessories including veils, hats, bow ties and bouquets for those without proper attire. Sweet treats, a champagne toast, certificate of ceremony and a photographer also will be available.

“We’re hosting this event to showcase the fact the Monorail provides a flexible, unique event venue, capable of hosting special events of all kinds — whether aboard the trains or at our stations,” said Ingrid Reisman, vice president and chief marketing officer, in a press release. “With our pop-up wedding offer, we look forward to surprising and delighting unsuspecting, spontaneous couples with the chance to make a memory of a lifetime during their Las Vegas visit.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.