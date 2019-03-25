Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas offers yoga with your dog

The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas is a social club for dogs and their people. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

After Cathy Brooks grew tired of the San Francisco tech scene, she packed up and moved to Las Vegas for a different lifestyle. To cite a surely overused phrase, her life went to the dogs.

Shortly after moving to Sin City, she opened the Hydrant Club, which now sits at the corner of Fremont and North 9th streets in downtown. Look for the giant yellow fire hydrant on the corner.

Brooks calls it a “social club,” but they also provide dog day care, overnight boarding and training. And as a social club, there are also activities for the human members.

“We’ve been doing movie nights for a while and poetry readings, and this year we added in our ‘Downward Dog’ series,” Brooks said, adding, “As you may have guessed is a yoga series.”

“This is about teaching a dog how to relax on command, essentially,” Brooks said.

The Hydrant Club does dog yoga twice a month, and it’s all about doing yoga with your dog.

109 N. 9th Street Las Vegas, NV 89101