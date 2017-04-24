Las Vegas Holocaust survivor creates website to fight hate

U.S. troops stand amidst corpses after the liberation of Dachau in this 1945 file photo. (AP Photo)

This documentary film still shows an American G.I. reaching out to outstretched hands of inmates of the liberated Nazi concentration camp at Dachau, West Germany, in April 1945 during World War II. (AP Photo)

Prisoners crowd the edge of the moat and wire fencing encompassing the concentration camp at Dachau, Germany, May 3, 1945, as they shout greetings to their liberators, the 42nd Rainbow Division of the U.S. Army. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Dachau prisoners cheer their liberators of the 42nd Rainbow Division of the 7th U.S. Army as they wave from behind the wire fence at the concentration camp in Dachau, Germany, in May 1945. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

The infamous Nazi concentration camp at Dachau, Germany on April 11, 1949, still stands, as a physical reminder of Hitler's terrible Third Reich. (AP Photo)

Jewish slave laborers work in an ammunition factory at the Dachau, Germany, concentration camp in this file picture taken in World War II. (AP Photo)

In this undated file photo prisoners at the electric fence of Dachau concentration camp cheer the Americans in Dachau, Germany. (AP Photo, File)

Jewish "slave workers" in striped uniforms are to be seen in a Nazi ammunition factory near Dachau concentration camp during the World War II. (Undated Filer/AP-Photo)

This still from a film taken during World War II war shows, at far left, a dark-haired man who might be Las Vegas Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser. (Courtesy photo)

Women Auschwitz prisoners stand in a line after the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz Poland was liberated by the Russians, January 1945. (AP Photo)

In this file photo dated January 1945, three Auschwitz prisoners, right, talk with Soviet soldiers after the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Poland, was liberated by the Russians. (AP Photo)

This 1946 image shows the barracks of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz Birkenau, Poland, which was liberated by the Russians, January 1945. (AP Photo)

In this file photo taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms including Martha Weiss who was ten years-old, 6th from right, at the time behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) Nazi concentration camp. (AP Photo)

Entry to the concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, with snow covered railtracks leading to the camp in February/March 1945. (AP Photo/Stanislaw Mucha)

Ben Lesser is a Holocaust survivor who has founded the Zachor Foundation and "I Shout," a program directed at young people to fight intolerance. Photo taken on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Lesser's home, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser founded the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation gives pins bearing the word "zachor," which means "remember," to those who listen to his message.

Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser founded the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation gives pins bearing the word "zachor," which means "remember," to those who listen to his message.

When Ben Lesser saw the few seconds of film taken more than a half-century ago, he wasn’t sure what to think.

The dark-haired guy — just a kid, really — in the film looked like him, or at least like Lesser used to look back in April 1945 when Dachau, one of the concentration camps in which he was imprisoned during the Holocaust, was liberated.

Others thought so, too, including the producers of the 2015 History channel documentary “Die Befreier” (“The Liberators: Why We Fought”) about the liberation of Dachau. Lesser appeared in the documentary, and when the producers found the clip while going through outtakes, they noticed the resemblance and sent it to Lesser.

Images from a tragic past

Watching the grainy images was, Lesser says, a jarring, heartbeat-skipping experience. He didn’t know whether he was the man in the film and conceded that there’s no way to know for sure.

Lesser now believes that it is him and that the film was taken not at Dachau but at Buchenwald on the night before Lesser and his cousin began a harrowing journey by rail car to Dachau. It was there that Lesser was liberated, marking the end of years of persecution and imprisonment in ghettos, labor camps and concentration camps that began when he was about 11.

Lesser has spent much of his adult life sharing the story of his Holocaust experience. He’s spoken to hundreds of school groups and gatherings over the past two-plus decades. His nonprofit Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation (www.zachorfoundation.org) — “zachor” means “remember” — educates future generations about the Holocaust.

He’s written a book, “Living a Life that Matters: From Nazi Nightmare to American Dream.” And his latest project is an interactive initiative called I-Shout-Out (www.i-shout-out.org), through which students and others can publicly record and share their own “shout outs” against bullying, intolerance and hatred.

Lesser’s lifelong goal has been to educate others about the Holocaust so that nothing like it ever will happen again. The other lesson he tries to impart: Just as his story didn’t end after the Holocaust, life offers everybody the chance to begin again.

“Most schools, they teach ‘Night’ and Anne Frank, but both of those ended with liberation,” Lesser says. “My book (goes to) the present, and it’s inspirational because they see all that I went through and I was able to turn my life around and make a good life for myself.”

Lesser, 88, was born in Krakow, Poland. Of seven family members — himself, two brothers, two sisters and his parents — only Lesser and his sister Lola survived the Holocaust. During World War II, Lesser was imprisoned in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Durnhau labor camp, Buchenwald and, finally, Dachau, days before Allied soldiers arrived.

Lesser says the film clip probably was recorded before he, his cousin and other prisoners boarded cattle cars for a brutal trip to Dachau and freedom. There, after liberation, Lesser’s cousin died and Lesser would spend weeks in an infirmary, sick and unconscious.

A whole new story

But, Lesser says, “life after liberation is a whole new story,” and after immigrating to the United States, “I was able to make a beautiful life again.”

Here, Lesser drove a truck for 25 years. The Southern Nevada resident was a successful Realtor. He raised a family. Now, his goal is to make sure that the world never forgets the Holocaust. Toward that end is his I-Shout-Out initiative, where people can visit a website (I-Shout-Out.org)and take a public stand against anti-Semitism, discrimination, hatred and bigotry online.

“The idea is that that shout-out will remain on that site for generations to come,” Lesser says. “Your great-grandchildren can punch in your name, and your shout-out will come up,” serving as a lifelong pledge anybody can see.

“When I speak in schools, many of the kids ask me, ‘We hear your story, but what can I as an individual do?’ Now I’m telling them that you can go viral, you can let your voices be heard and tell the world how you feel.”

He’s hoping to collect at least 6 million shout-outs to give voice to the Jewish people whose voices were silenced during the Holocaust. And after that, he says, “we’ll go for 13 million because there were actually between 11 (million) and 13 million people slaughtered.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.