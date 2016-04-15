Life

League of Legends esports tournament invading Mandalay Bay this weekend

By COLTON LOCHHEAD LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
April 15, 2016 - 7:59 am
 

Get ready, Las Vegas. Aphromoo, Yellowstar and dozens of other summoners are invading the Mandalay Bay Events Center this weekend.

Wait. Aphro-who? Yellow-what?

Aphromoo and Yellowstar, real names Zaqueri Black and Bora Kim respectively, are just some of the international esports celebrities descending upon Las Vegas for the League of Legends North American League Championship Series, or NA LCS for short.

All of this sound like gibberish? Then you must not follow esports, where the best gamers in the world compete in head-to-head tournaments in dozens of different games that move so quickly, the novice viewer is often lost in the madness.

The NA LCS, which is in its sixth season, is made up of eight teams that compete weekly throughout much of the year. The World Finals, which includes teams from similar leagues in Europe, South Korea and China, are held each year in October. Last year’s World Finals champion, South Korea’s SK Telecom T1, took home $1 million for winning.

Aphromoo’s and Yellowstar’s respective teams, Counter Logic Gaming and Team Solomid, square off for the mid-season championship in a best-of-five match Sunday at noon.

This isn’t a bunch of teenagers sitting around playing games in a dank basement. Millions — yes, millions — from across the world tune in to live-streaming sites like Twitch.tv, Azubu.tv and YouTube to catch their favorite players playing their favorite games.

The matches are professionally broadcast from arenas or stadiums, including the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden, to streaming sites. Shoutcasters — the esports version of broadcasters — give rapid play-by-play so viewers know exactly what is going on, even in the craziest moments.

Major media outlets like ESPN and Yahoo Sports both rolled out new divisions dedicated to covering esports earlier this year. The outlets have already started broadcasting and writing about most of the major competetive games like League of Legends, Halo, Heroes of the Storm and Defense of the Ancients 2 (Dota 2) just as they do with other sports.

But esports’ growth is expanding beyond players just being payed to play games at an exceptionally high level.

How about earning an education by using those skills? The University of California, Irvine announced such an idea last month.

Starting this fall, the school plans to offer up to 10 scholarships for esports gamers, and will build an esports arena for those players to practice in, according to the school’s website. A handful of private schools across the country offer esports scholarships, but UC Irvine claims to be the first public institution to offer them.

The game of note at Mandalay Bay this weekend, League of Legends, is not only the most watched esports game currently, but it’s also one of the most played games in general, with over 65 million people logging in to play the free-to-download game each month.

League of Legends was released by Riot Games for PC gaming in October 2009. Two teams of five players (nicknamed summoners) pick various avatars — referred to as champions or champs — to play as and fight on a digital battlefield dubbed The Rift. The goal: Destroy the other teams’ base.

Matches typically last between 30 and 60 minutes. Like boxing, the matches usually start off slow, with competitors poking and prodding their opponents for any early signs of weakness. By the 20-minute mark, the intensity ramps up, with champions being killed across the map. Before long, fast-paced five-on-five skirmishes take center stage as the teams look to finish each other off.

The idea of people being paid to play video games is still foreign to some. The idea that millions of people tune in to watch people play video games each week may be even harder for those people to comprehend.

But that’s exactly what happens.

Last year’s League of Legends World Championship in Berlin, Germany drew over 36 million unique viewers, dwarfing the viewership numbers of almost every other major sport finals outside of the NFL Super Bowl and NCAA Football Championship game.

The 2015 World Series, by comparison, averaged 14.7 million viewers per game. The NBA Finals averaged 19.94 million viewers per game last year, according to ESPN,

Steve Ely, general manager for Gameworks at Town Square, said fans of esports aren’t watching it like it’s a video game.

“They see the person that’s playing more so than the character that’s on the screen,” Ely said.

Ely’s Gameworks was the first in the arcade chain to include an esports lounge with over 40 gaming computers when it opened in 2014. Its success, Ely said, has prompted two other locations in Seattle and Denver to follow suit.

But playing games isn’t all Gameworks wanted people to do. The arcade also has a bar and dining area with giant projection screens broadcasting major sports networks. During large esports tournaments, like this weekend’s, Ely said those screens will be tuned into Twitch.

Those viewing parties have attracted quite the crowds, according to Ely. Several hundred people showed up to eat, drink and watch the past two League of Legends World Finals, even though those broadcasts didn’t start until after midnight local time, Ely said.

Gameworks plans to start hosting its own tournaments, complete with shoutcasters, and will start with a $10,000 tournament for Street Fighter V and Super Smash Brothers Melee, Ely said. He added that plans are in the works to create a Gameworks Twitch broadcast channel to showcase its tournaments.

But in the meantime, Gameworks Las Vegas is focused on the NA LCS Spring Split finals watch party, Ely said. Matches will be broadcast throughout the arcade, esports lounge, bar and dining room, Ely said.

Doors at the Mandalay Bay for the matches open at 10 a.m. both days. The tentative noon start time could be pushed back slightly if the NA LCS’s cousin league, the European LCS, takes longer than expected to wrap up.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow him on Twitter: @ColtonLochhead

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Mecum Car Auction in Las Vegas
The Mecum Auctions is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Construction underway for new Google Data Center
Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The company plans to build the data center on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, an in-home digital companion and monitor.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, HAPPIE Home technology, an in-home digital companion and monitor designed for unpaid family caregivers that gives personalized alerts, messages and reminders. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday parades help bring shoppers to Downtown Summerlin
Sports Town USA floor manager Angela Gardonio talks about the work that goes into the Downtown Summerlin holiday parades and how they benefit her and other businesses there.
Final vote on CG Technology
Final commission vote on the $2 million settlement for CG Technology.
Happie Home Startup Establishing Headquarters In Las Vegas
Digital companion startup company Happie Home is establishing its headquarters in Las Vegas after receiving tax abatements from the Governor's Office of Economic Development on Nov. 15. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
T-Mobile uses ticketing data to plan for event
T-Mobile Executive Director of Arena Operations explains how ticket sales data and demographics help plan staffing, vendors, parking and operations for an event.
Costco opens its doors in southwest Henderson
Costco has opened its fifth Las Vegas-area location near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas strip mall and office park
The Krausz Cos. and WG Group bought a strip mall and an office park in Las Vegas for nearly $80 million total. They acquired a portion of Tropicana Beltway Center in the southwest valley for $59 million. They also acquired the Westbay office complex in the Las Vegas Medical District. The buyers are former owners of The Gramercy, a once-mothballed mixed-use project in the Las Vegas suburbs. They sold The Gramercy in phases for more than $100 million.
Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry
Celebrity tattoo artist and business owner Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry at The World of Tattoo industry trade show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas
$7.5M Las Vegas pot dispensary opens near Las Vegas Strip
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. It has entertainment including an interactive floor and floating orbs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars CEO to step down next year
Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora will leave the casino company in February. Frissora has been CEO since July 2015. He was named CEO right after Caesars' operating company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Caesars Entertainment emerged from bankruptcy protection in October 2017 Before Caesars, Frissora spent seven years as chairman and CEO of Naples, Fla.,-based Hertz He led the consolidation of the rental-car industry through Hertz‘s acquisition of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.
Planet 13 in Las Vegas adds twist to marijuana dispensary look
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. The dispensary is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Trump International, in Las Vegas. Planet 13 has plans in the future for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on site if that is legalized and space for food.
Caesars Entertainment opening 2 resorts in Dubai
Cove Beach will open on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island in Dubai in November and Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will open in December. (Caesars Entertainment)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like