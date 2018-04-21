Life

Over 3K participate in AIDS walk at Town Square in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2018 - 3:12 pm
 

Strip entertainers joined a parade of more than 3,000 walkers, family, friends, supporters and pets at the recent Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 28th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas at Town Square.

Longtime AFAN supporters Penn &Teller served as grand marshals for the 18th consecutive year, and cast members from “Le Reve,” “Wow” and Tenors of Rock were among the performers turning out for the cause.

Family-friendly activities included a bounce house, tumble gym bus, hair braiding and glitter bar. AFAN raised more than $260,000 to benefit those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

­— Madelon Hynes

