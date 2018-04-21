Over 3K participate in AIDS walk at Town Square in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Strip entertainers joined a parade of more than 3,000 walkers, family, friends, supporters and pets at the recent Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 28th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas at Town Square.

Thousands walk in 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Antioco Carrillo, AFAN Executive Director, and Scott Washburn, Board President pose with a representative from Dina Titus Office (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Entertainers Support 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Furry friends join walkers in the 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Las Vegas Academy's Broadway Collective Performs at 28th Annual AIDS Walk (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Las Vegas' bearded drag queen Norma Llyaman makes an appearance at the 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

WOW World of Wonder Performs an awe-inspiring number at AFAN's 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com)

Walkers don festive wear at AFAN's 28th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas (Credit: Madison Freedle, one7communciations.com)

Longtime AFAN supporters Penn &Teller served as grand marshals for the 18th consecutive year, and cast members from “Le Reve,” “Wow” and Tenors of Rock were among the performers turning out for the cause.

Family-friendly activities included a bounce house, tumble gym bus, hair braiding and glitter bar. AFAN raised more than $260,000 to benefit those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

