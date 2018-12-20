Religion

Mormon church to allow female missionaries to wear dress pants

The Associated Press
December 20, 2018 - 3:21 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say female missionaries in all 407 missions worldwide now have the option to wear dress slacks.

Members of the Missionary Executive Council announced Wednesday that the dress standards adjustment takes effect immediately and is primarily motivated by safety concerns.

Female Mormon missionaries in roughly half of the church’s missions have previously been wearing dress slacks during the wet seasons to help protect them from mosquito-borne viral diseases.

They now can wear slacks year-round if they choose.

Mormon officials say wearing dress slacks also will also make it easier for female missionaries to ride bicycles.

Female missionaries will continue to wear skirts and dresses when attending the temple and during Sunday worship services, mission leadership and zone conferences, and baptismal services.

