Spectacular sunsets from around the world are priceless

The sun sets behind the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Las Vegas at sunset. (Lake Las Vegas)

The sunlight flares around the buildings in lower Manhattan as the sun rises, Monday, July 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A Palestinian holds his cart-towing horse from the sea at sunset at beach in Gaza City, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

People enjoy their moment during the last sunset of year 2017 at a park in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Jon Baucom and his son Connor fish the shores of Lac LaBelle in Oconomowoc, Wis., as the sun settles below the horizon, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Bathers walk at the public beach of Perea during sunset, in the eastern suburbs of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, July 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Nikolas Giakoumidis)

A man runs by a fountain during sunset at the waterfront of Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A pedestrian walks with his dog on the seaside promenade during a warm summer sunset, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Thursday, July 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Nikolas Giakoumidis)

Birds land during the sunset near Straussfurt, central Germany, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

In this file photo dated June 27, 2015, the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple is seen at sunset. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, FILE)

A woman poses for a photo at Zaryadye Park with the Kremlin in the background during a sunset in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but a summer sunset is priceless.

And what better time to enjoy a spectacularly setting sun than the third week of July, which has been deemed “Capture the Sunset Week.”

Whether watching the sun set behind the Las Vegas Strip or catching a glimpse of the suns rays streaming between the skyscrapers of Manhattan, the sunset can be exhilarating.

Enjoy these susnet images from around the world.