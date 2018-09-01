Life

Submit your nonprofit’s holiday bazaar for RJ listing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2018 - 6:35 pm
 
Updated August 31, 2018 - 6:37 pm

The kids are back in school, football is starting and cooler temps will soon be heading our way. Joining these traditions is the return of the Review-Journal’s list of holiday bazaars sponsored by nonprofit organizations and clubs.

The list aids shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts while also supporting good causes. If you have a charitable organization with something to sell, send us the name of the event, date, time, street address and examples of what will be for sale.

Don’t forget to include the name of the nonprofit, along with specific information on how the money raised will be used.

A contact name and daytime phone number — not for publication — is required in case additional information is needed.

The deadline for providing these details is 5 p.m. Sept. 14. The listing is scheduled to run Oct. 7.

Email information to mrhynes@reviewjournal.com (with Holiday Bazaars in the subject line). For more information, call 702-383-0306.

