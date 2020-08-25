What you spend annually on your dog can vary widely, survey finds

The amount you may spend on your dog is based on factors such as where you live, whether you adopt or get your dog from a breeder and your lifestyle.

The average cost of owning a dog can range from $650 to nearly $2,300 a year, according to a survey by rover.com. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How much do you think you spend on your dog each year?

A day before National Dog Day (Aug. 26), rover.com has published its findings on such expenses.

The answer changes based on factors like where you live, whether you adopt or get your dog from a breeder and your lifestyle.

First-year costs

The initial cost of getting a dog in 2020 can range from $610 to $2,350 up front, including everything from adoption fees and spay/neuter surgery, to toys, treats and more.

The annual cost of owning a dog can range from $650 to $2,295 a year — with the most budget-minded pet parents spending less than $1,000 a year.

However, a recent survey of dog owners conducted by Rover found that nearly half of pet parents spend far more than the average, with 47% claiming to spend about $3,400 on their dogs every year. Despite this, 32% say they only budget $100 or less monthly for their dog’s expenses.

Several price points

While some costs such as food and basic veterinary care are a must, there are options at many price points to accommodate all kinds of budgets.

Rover.com said it dug into the data to uncover what pet parents are buying, what’s essential, and what’s just the dog treat on top of the sundae, so to speak.

Up to $4.8K for fresh food

Among the biggest costs is food, which can range from $200 to $1,000 a year for most, while dog owners opting for fresh food can pay up to $4,800 for fresh food delivery services.

Rover.com spokesman Pete Bahrenburg said the report also includes new survey data, which compares how “boomers” and “millennials” are spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An interesting finding was that 33% of millennials say they’ve spent more on their dog during the pandemic, compared to just 10% of boomers. Also, 58% of all dog owners say they don’t have a designated budget for their dog.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.