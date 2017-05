Visitors explore a tunnel exhibit at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors take a look at a variety of stingrays at Shark Reef Aquarium at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Visitors at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay have tunnel vision when it comes to seeing 15 species of sharks, along with exotic fish, reptiles and sea turtles.

The aquarium, which has two tunnel exhibits, has more than 2,000 animals and contains nearly 1.6 million gallons of water.