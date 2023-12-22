10 ‘childhood joys’ that can benefit people over 50

Growing up can mean growing out of certain behaviors. But simple “childhood joys” can benefit people as they get older, experts say.

Growing up can mean growing out of certain behaviors. At 51, you might have a stronger filter than a 3-year-old. What about activities like riding a bike? Good news: Simple “childhood joys” don’t have an age requirement, experts say, and can even benefit people as they get older.

“Childhood joys are meaningful as people age because it helps you reclaim that zest for life, the pure and unadulterated happiness that we felt as children,” says Dr. Holly Schiff, a licensed clinical psychologist with South County Psychiatry in Rhode Island.

If it’s been awhile since you experienced unadulterated childhood joys, you may be unsure where to start. Moreover, starting may feel … childish, and not in a good way.

Experts explain why you should banish that shame and share the simple childhood joys they recommend for people over 50.

What is childhood joy?

“Childhood joys are the simple activities and experiences that have the power to evoke the pure bliss of being a child,” says Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist and author of “The Joy of Imperfect Love,” due out in 2024.

Need a concrete example? Head to a local playground, and you’ll find plenty: some kids on swings and others running around and chasing each other.

“They scream, laugh, yell, get their clothes dirty without restraint,” says Dr. Elena Herrera, a licensed clinical psychologist. “They allow themselves the simple joy of having fun without reservations. That’s the simplicity of being a child.”

Benefits for over-50 crowd

Manly says we lose this simplicity as we become wrapped up in a career and finances and parenthood. As life’s pace slows — as children grow up and move out and retirement looms — people may begin to take a different perspective.

“As people age, it’s natural to assess one’s journey, and the joys of childhood tend to be especially endearing,” Manly explains.

Another psychologist says there’s no shame in this pivot.

“Finding pleasure, in large or small ways, is never something that we should associate with shame,” says Dr. Michele Goldman, a psychologist and the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s media adviser. “If anything, it is something we should strive to experience as often as possible to decrease any feelings of discomfort, embarrassment or shame.”

10 joys to rediscover

Get literal taste of childhood

Indulging in childhood joys can be a multisensory experience. Think ice cream on a hot day or fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies that bring back memories of after-school snacks.

“I find that as we age, we become more mindful of flavors and things that satiate our bodies,” says Dr. Joseph Galasso, a psychologist and CEO of Baker Street Behavioral Health in New Jersey. “Sweets and rituals around food are one of the most immediate things people gravitate towards as they age.”

No sweet tooth? No problem.

“Making favorite childhood foods … (like) grilled cheese sandwiches … can quickly transport a weary adult into the arms of childhood glee,” Manly says. “No matter how old we are, childhood foods hold a special power over us. They can create delight almost instantly.”

Get crafty

Creativity isn’t reserved for little ones with big imaginations.

“Doing something with your hands is fulfilling and brings you back to things you might have done when you were younger,” Schiff explains. “Complete a coloring book, learn how to paint, knit or crochet, scrapbook or learn origami.”

A 2020 study of 120 adults with an average age of about 65 indicated that coloring could help reduce anxiety.

Ride a bike

Experts say that you’re never too old to get back in the saddle.

“Riding a bike is one of the most naturally blissful adult activities,” Manly says. “Hopping on a bicycle has a way of freeing the psyche from the constraints of adulthood. Bicycles have the power to magically pull us back into the pure, stress-free times of childhood.”

(If you have mobility issues, are recovering from a procedure or have an underlying medical condition, it’s best to consult your care team before proceeding. This tip applies to people of any age.)

Camping

Camping can be a low-maintenance activity for families with younger kids — messes are less pronounced outdoors than on white tablecloths at glitzy resorts. You may have gone camping with family growing up. Retreating to nature can be a nostalgic experience.

“Camping is one of the most delightful childhood joys,” Manly says. “From setting up a tent and gazing at the stars to making s’mores and hiking in the woods, camping allows adults to experience the sheer wonder of being alive.”

Just get outside

Feeling “meh” about sleeping outside? Even a few hours outdoors can be beneficial.

“Go for a walk, sit on a bench in the park and take in the beautiful world around you,” Schiff suggests.

Sing a tune

Don’t worry about sounding like Barbra Streisand as you sing like no one is listening.

“Sing to your favorite song, regardless of what you sound like,” Herrera recommends. “Singing is a release and shouldn’t be reserved for kids. Notice how your mood lifts when you sing — really sing and not just hum — to your favorite song.”

More generally, research indicates that older adults who participate in musical activities have enhanced memory.

Dance like no one is watching

If singing isn’t your jam, try dancing (or do both … at once).

“This type of activity allows for a sense of true freedom,” Goldman says. “It gets you moving without judgment, listening to your body — perhaps listening to music — and your soul.”

Play with animals

Dog and cat lovers, rejoice. Furry friends can bring the warm and fuzzies — literally and figuratively — at any age. Regular contact with pets is associated with higher cognitive and physical performance, according to research published in 2020.

“Don’t worry about getting licked,” Herrera says. “Animals, and dogs in general, support a positive mood. Be that kid who’s toppled over with puppy licks. You can always clean up later.”

If pet parenthood isn’t a good fit, walking local shelter dogs or visiting loved ones with pets can help you get your fix.

Revisit an old fave

Keeping active is often recommended to the aging population. However, a trip down memory lane courtesy of your Netflix queue won’t hurt now and then. A good old bedtime story might also help.

“I have found that people will often revisit some of the television shows, including cartoons, or re-read books that they enjoyed in their youth but could not find time for while they were busy raising a family or working,” Galasso shares.

Laugh — freely and loudly

Yes, laughter really can be the best medicine.

“Find something funny and let yourself laugh, snorts and all,” Herrera says. “Try not to worry how loud you’re being. Laughter is a natural mood booster and helps take the seriousness out of life. Give it a try.”