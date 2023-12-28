At holidays, Daniel Stern prefers family time over ‘Home Alone’

“You look for the simple pleasures and find out that life is actually pretty sweet,” says the actor, who loves spending family time on his cattle ranch.

Daniel Stern in "For All Mankind," now streaming on Apple TV+. (Patrick McElhenney/Apple TV+)

Daniel Stern in "For All Mankind," now streaming on Apple TV+.

He does not watch that movie. Nothing against it, but Daniel Stern just didn’t do what your family probably did this holiday season.

The man who tried to rob Kevin McCallister’s house wasn’t watching “Home Alone.”

“We eat. We unwrap presents. We are not a media family,” insists the beloved character actor, whose pratfalls in that film remain as much of a holiday staple as Christmas cookies.

In an interview from his home in California, he laughs when asked: “Does he at least watch ‘Elf’? ‘A Christmas Story’? ‘Krampus’?”

“Nothing!” Stern stresses with dramatic flair.

“I have a cattle ranch in central California with cows roaming, plus a lemon and avocado orchard,” the 66-year-old says. “We get out there. There’s nothing like watching me birth a cow. Or a good night for us is a stroll through the tangerine trees, where I’m a hero to my grandchildren. We go out, pick and eat as many tangerines as we want.”

Stern is doing more than collecting memories: “You look for the simple pleasures and find out that life is actually pretty sweet.”

So is his career these days, which includes a role on the current season of the Apple TV+ hit series “For All Mankind,” an alternate-history space-exploration drama.

His filmography also includes “City Slickers,” “Breaking Away,” “Diner” and “Hannah and Her Sisters,” plus the role as narrator for the iconic TV series “The Wonder Years.”

In his spare time, Stern is a bronze sculptor. He also has a book, “Home and Alone,” due out in May.

The theme: “Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it,” Stern says.

His good life tips:

‘I can do this!’

A funny thing happened to Stern when he was asked to play a certain role in “For All Mankind.” “They called me up and said, ‘Are you interested in playing Eli Hobson, the head of NASA?’ At the time, I put the phone down and laughed for about 20 minutes. Then I told my wife, and she was like, ‘Are they drunk? You as the head of NASA?’ My entire family broke out in laughter. … I said, ‘I’m an actor for God’s sake. I can do this!’ I knew I could play a man of authority who came to NASA after running Chrysler. Also, I knew it would be cool to put on a suit.”

Ask ‘what if?’

“For All Mankind” bends history and poses the question: What if the Soviets beat America to the moon back in 1969? “It’s interesting to just let your mind wander and think ‘what if?’ ” Stern says. “Immediately, I thought about the butterfly effect. If we missed our shot and they got it, everything could have changed. … It makes you wonder about life and how it can change so quickly. I know that one blip can change everything.”

Forget your fears

“When I started this show, I thought, ‘I hope they kill me off after one season. I don’t have this kind of range,’ ” says Stern, who adds that he can be his own worst critic. “You have to move past your fears. I do have that range. I play an older man here, and I can pull that off.”

Health is wealth

Farm living creates the good kinds of aches, Stern says. “Today, I have this pain in my neck, and maybe I pulled something doing whatever,” he says. “All in all, I’m in pretty good shape, which is key. Just walking around the farm and tending to things is the best exercise. You’re bending, stretching and moving. Life can be your gym.”

Find creative outlets

“The main thing for me is creativity,” the actor says. “I have many outlets, including a book coming out this spring. I also do bronze sculptures. I have to keep creating things, but it doesn’t have to be the same thing. … Show business and acting is wonderful — I’ve been doing it my whole life — but as I age, now it’s just a part of my life. That’s the wonderful thing about getting older: You can explore more of what makes you feel creative and alive.”

Where’s Marv now?

Where does Stern think his “Home Alone” character, Marv, is now? “He’s right here. You’re talking to him,” he replies, adding that the movie changed everything for him. “It turned into the phenomenon of my life. I could have never imagined it would be so big. At first, I was overwhelmed by it, but then my wife said, ‘You’re making families gather together in living rooms to laugh.’ What a bizarre and crazy gift to receive.”

The joy of giving back

Stern has worked tirelessly with Boys &Girls Clubs of America. He and his wife, Laure, founded the Boys &Girls Club in Malibu, California, in 1999. “My dad was a social worker and a teacher,” he says. “I was brought up to do public service. It’s just in my blood to give back. “ ‘Home Alone’ really opened doors. I can raise money because I get the attention from that movie. All my work has led to empowering children. That work gives me so much joy.”