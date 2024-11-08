Biggest little walking adventure: Exploring Reno on foot

Putting one foot in front of another is a highly efficient way of getting to know a city. We logged 24,000 steps on our self-guided tour.

Reno’s iconic “Biggest Little City” arch is located on Virginia Street at its intersection with Commercial Row. Pedicab tours are a downtown Reno option. (Natalie Burt)

A self-guided Reno walking tour might include a close encounter with the giant piece of faux gold popping out of the Nugget facade along Virginia Street in downtown. (Natalie Burt)

With flashy, fishy art as a backdrop, Canada geese and ducks are at home in Idlewild Park near downtown Reno. (Natalie Burt)

The Truckee River flows through Reno from its Lake Tahoe source and empties in Pyramid Lake, about 40 miles northeast of Reno. (Natalie Burt)

Shade and splendor await walkers who spend time on the paths meandering through 23 acres of the May Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Reno’s Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. (Natalie Burt)

Daytime visitors to the May Arboretum at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park this month will discover vibrant lantern critters, such as these scarlet macaws, that are illuminated at night as part of Reno’s Dragon Lights show. (Natalie Burt)

A great egret strikes a fishing pose in the waters of south Reno’s Damonte wetlands, which is surrounded by homes and a paved 3-mile, multi-use loop trail. (Natalie Burt)

Bicyclists enjoy views of Mount Rose and the Sierra Nevada foothills during their recent ride on the Damonte Ranch Trail in the southern stretches of Reno. (Natalie Burt)

In our fast-paced, car-centric existence, it turns out the leisurely stride of putting one foot in front of another is a highly efficient way of getting to know a city.

Becoming properly acquainted with Reno became a priority after years of just passing through “The Biggest Little City in the World” on the way up to Lake Tahoe. With its mountain views, riverside paths and vibrant history, Reno deserved to finally be explored on foot.

One day in late October, my husband and I invested eight hours and 9 miles into a self-guided Reno walking adventure, circling Damonte wetlands in the city’s southern stretches, meandering through Rancho San Rafael park’s arboretum and strolling around downtown and along its riverside paths and, before sundown, touring the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Highlights included walking among whimsical lanterns set to light up the arboretum for a nighttime festival, lunching at the half-century-old Pub N’ Sub, following the flow of the Truckee River between downtown and Idlewild Park, watching red-tailed hawks soar above wetlands dressed in autumn gold; gazing past stately elm trees toward UNR’s first building, Morrill Hall and sitting around a firepit at Abby’s Highway 40 with Nevada brews in hand.

After logging 24,000 steps, we got to know Reno well enough to realize we needed to return to a charming city that has more parks to explore, art to appreciate and good times to savor.

Damonte Ranch trail

Our day of Reno exploration began with a 3-mile walk starting in Damonte Ranch Park, where a paved, multiuse loop is accessible from the parking lot at 1950 Steamboat Parkway. The fall air was crisp, and the sun warmed our backs as we moved clockwise past homes and always within view of protected wetlands.

White-crowned sparrows perched on fences, and lesser goldfinches worked to pry seeds from dried-out summer flowers. Reflections of a great egret appeared on the surface of an opening among golden reeds in the wetlands.

Some of the fun on this path was seeing the creative gardening and decor of homeowners, whose yards and fences back up to the loop. A few patio dogs were seen watching the world go by, while other dogs were happily walking with their owners on the trail.

About halfway along the path, walkers enjoy stunning views of Mount Rose and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Wild horses are often spotted near the trail.

Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

After a 20-minute drive north from Damonte Ranch, walkers will find plenty of paths to follow at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St. Many hours could be spent wandering through Washoe County’s largest park, but we only had time to explore the May Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Its 23 acres represent the zone of transition between the Sierra Nevada and Great Basin and include 4,000 native and nonnative plants.

Cedar waxwings and American robins were flitting about and foraging in trees and bushes for berries in the arboretum’s Songbird and Honey’s gardens. Peaceful and picturesque describe this space, where its many features include a labyrinth, rose garden and Irwin Overlook on a knoll that offers sweeping views of the park and the Sierra Nevada range in the distance.

The red leaves of oak and maple trees brightened the arboretum’s fall foliage scene in October, and a surprise find were colorful lanterns shaped as giant tarantulas, polar bears, parrots and flamingos. These whimsical lanterns were set up to shine in the arboretum for a nighttime Dragon Lights festival, which runs through November.

Downtown Reno

Traveling south on Sierra Street from Rancho San Rafael park will get drivers to downtown Reno within 10 minutes, and finding parking shouldn’t be a challenge. After stepping onto the sidewalk, follow your path of greatest interest.

That could mean heading toward a mural that caught your eye on the drive, seeking out Reno’s “Biggest Little City” arch over Virginia Street or finding an eatery with views of the Truckee River. Time could be spent visiting the Nevada Museum of Art or admiring a mixture of architecture that could include the U.S. Post Office, Pioneer Center, Washoe County Courthouse and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

The heart of Reno’s old-school casino district includes the recent addition of a 17-story mural covering the west-facing side of the Virginian Tower, a former casino that’s now an apartment building at 140 N. Virginia St. Farther north, walkers will find the famous Reno arch at the street’s intersection with Commercial Row. Another treat is strolling past a giant piece of faux gold popping out of the Nugget casino facade, among many other bright and kitschy gambling district details.

Riverside paths, Idlewild Park

Heading south on Virginia Street, back in the direction of the Truckee River, walkers will encounter City Plaza, home to “Space Whale,” a life-size stained glass sculpture of an upright humpback whale and her calf. At night, the jeweled pair light up from within. By day, seeking out the Burning Man Festival art piece is still worthwhile.

“Space Whale” is far away from an ocean home, but it’s right next to the river, and that’s where we began following the Truckee westward. The sun’s afternoon rays made the river sparkle, and city concrete soon gave way to more greenery en route to Idlewild Park.

Reno’s river paths run past more art installations and bridges that cross over to Wingfield Park. The way to Idlewild Park continues under a canopy of trees through Riverside Park with the Truckee as a constant companion.

Canada geese greet walkers as soon as they arrive at Idlewild Park, a favorite Reno gathering spot along the Truckee with towering cottonwoods that help provide shade on warmer days and serenity in cooler months.

UNR campus

North of the Truckee River and downtown lies UNR, a handsome collection of mostly brick buildings complemented by impeccable landscaping and representing 150 years of higher education in the Silver State. UNR banners hang throughout campus, at the Reno-Tahoe Airport and on Virginia Street, helping the city maintain its Wolfpack pride.

The UNR segment of our walking adventure began with visits to more recent additions on campus, like The Joe, also known as the Joe Crowley Student Union, which honors a longtime past UNR president. Across the way is an impressive student fitness center, and nearby is a gigantic student information and study center with library collections.

Encountering the unexpected happens regularly on most college campuses, but it was still a bit surprising to see a student in academic regalia posing for photos with two horses in the center of UNR.

We continued south, where sidewalks and steps lead past buildings filled with classrooms and labs for such disciplines as chemistry, journalism, art and engineering. The older Mackay Mines building (1908) and Morrill Hall (1885) face each other across the lush lawn of UNR’s quad, which is lined with giant elms planted in 1908. As visitors, students and faculty have done for more than 100 years, we made sure to take time to admire picturesque Manzanita Lake before leaving campus.