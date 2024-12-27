Cottage cheese vs. Greek yogurt: Which one’s healthier?

To help settle the score, we spoke with registered dietitians and grabbed nutrition information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central.

3 easy steps to follow through on New Year’s fitness goals

Tips for treating your child during cold and flu season

Greek yogurt has 10.3 grams of protein per 100-gram portion, compared with 11 grams in a similar serving of cottage cheese. (Getty Images)

The 3 p.m. slump is in full swing, and hunger is to blame. You’re craving a nutritious, protein-packed and dairy-based snack. Having a few ideas in mind can take the guesswork out of healthy snacking. What about cottage cheese or Greek yogurt? Excellent ideas.

“Both cottage cheese and Greek yogurt are great choices in terms of nutritional value, especially when combined with fruits of choice or other sources of complex carbohydrates,” says Lena Bakovic, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Top Nutrition Coaching.

However, you might still be left guessing which is healthier: Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. To help settle the score, we spoke with registered dietitians and grabbed nutrition information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central.

We compared 100 grams of plain cottage cheese with 2 percent milk and 100 grams of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt. Here’s what the data and experts say about the Greek yogurt versus cottage cheese food fight. Plus, does cottage cheese have probiotics?

Protein

Cottage cheese has 11 grams of protein per 100-gram portion, and the same amount of Greek yogurt has 10.3 grams of protein.

“Gram for gram, cottage cheese ekes out a bit more,” explains Dr. Chris Mohr, a fitness and nutrition adviser for Fortune Recommends. “So one isn’t ‘better’ than another. Rather, both are great options.”

Mohr says consuming protein-rich foods is vital to short- and long-term health.

“Protein is important because it helps with the growth and repair of tissues, supports your immune system and plays a role in making hormones and enzymes,” Mohr says. “It’s especially important for maintaining muscle mass, which can help with weight control and aging well.”

Winner: Cottage cheese (technically).

Calcium

Greek yogurt has 111 milligrams of calcium, and cottage cheese has 103 milligrams.

Again, the difference is negligible, but consuming the nutrient in general is essential.

“Calcium is important for several reasons, namely that it is essential for bone health, especially as we age,” Bakovic says.

Bakovic says requirements change based on age and sex. The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements states that:

■ Adults ages 19 to 50 need 1,000 mg of calcium per day (including those who are pregnant and breastfeeding).

■ Adult men ages 51 to 70 need 1,000 mg of calcium per day.

■ Adult women ages 51 to 70 need 1,200 mg of calcium per day.

■ Adults ages 71 and older need 1,200 mg of calcium per day.

Winner: Greek yogurt (by the slightest edge).

Calories

Nonfat Greek yogurt has 61 calories per 100-gram portion, less than what you’ll find in the same serving of cottage cheese made with 2 percent milk fat (84 calories).

Nonfat cottage cheese may be closer to nonfat Greek yogurt, so your best bet is to compare the brands before deciding.

Winner: It’s a tie. It depends on what you’re going for: Greek yogurt is a lower-calorie option. If you need more calories, cottage cheese wins.

Sodium

While many of the above nutrition facts resulted in a relative toss-up or “depends on your goals,” the sodium count is where the scales tip in favor of one option. Is it cottage cheese or Greek yogurt? Let’s dig in.

Greek yogurt has about 36 milligrams of sodium, compared with 321 milligrams of sodium you’ll find in cottage cheese — and let’s be real, that’s a rather large margin. Importantly, registered dietitian nutritionist Maddie Pasquariello says, the precise counts vary by the brand, but you’ll want to check the labels on each.

“Sodium can be one of the micronutrients to be more watchful of if you consume cottage cheese frequently,” Pasquariello says. “Most people consume plenty of sodium without needing to worry about getting enough.”

Pasquariello points to the American Heart Association’s recommendations to limit salt intake to 2,300 mg daily (ideally 1,500 mg) to lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke.

“Most people will do fine consuming substantially less than 2,300 mg,” Pasquariello says.

Winner: Greek yogurt, by a mile.

Probiotics?

“Both cottage cheese and Greek yogurt contain probiotics due to their fermentation process to produce them,” Mohr says. He explains that probiotics are beneficial bacteria that set up shop in your gut and help you break down food, supporting digestive health, the immune system and other bodily functions.

If that sounds appetizing, you may wonder whether cottage cheese or Greek yogurt has more. It comes down to Greek yogurt by a smidge, but Mohr says that cottage cheese that says it has live cultures ensures you’ll still snack on some probiotics, too.

Pasquariello says the live cultures in cottage cheese are often Lactococcus ssp and Lactobacillus ssp.

“There are usually a couple of other strains in Greek yogurt, like S. thermophilus and L. bulgaricus,” Pasquariello says. “The amount will vary widely depending on the brand and isn’t something I’d recommend stressing over. It’s very difficult, if not impossible, to guarantee that the amount you’re consuming contains the amount of probiotic strains listed on the packaging.”

In fact, Pasquariello says that most brands won’t list the approximate number of strains per serving size, which is why it’s important to take a holistic approach to gut health rather than viewing cottage cheese or Greek yogurt as a fix-all.

Which is healthier?

Greek yogurt has a bit (but not significantly) more calcium than cottage cheese and is generally a slightly better source of probiotics. However, cottage cheese has a touch (but not significantly) more protein. There’s one factor Pasquariello can’t shake when deciding between Greek yogurt and cottage cheese.

“For most people I’d say plain Greek yogurt is probably a slightly better choice overall, mainly because of the high quantity of sodium found in many brands of cottage cheese,” Pasquariello says. “From a macronutrient and micronutrient standpoint, the plain versions of both can be great choices and part of an overall healthy diet. Choose whichever you like.”

Bakovic shared similar sentiments, adding, “I would recommend choosing the lower-sodium (cottage cheese) and one with live bacterial cultures for the probiotic/gut health benefit.”