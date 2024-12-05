Denzel Washington shapes up for role of a lifetime

“Physically, I’ve dropped 80 pounds in two years,” the 69-year-old says. “Now, I’m only interested in the best, using all of what I have to be the best version of me.”

Denzel Washington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator II' on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

He has already played the role of a lifetime: Denzel Washington. As his 70th birthday looms, the Oscar winner is redefining the aging game.

It began with a long look in the mirror. “I didn’t like what I saw and said, ‘How can I bring less of me and consider the possibility of being the best of me?’ ” Washington says during a media event in Beverly Hills, California.

“Physically, I’ve dropped 80 pounds in two years,” the lean, ageless actor says of the transformation leading up to his milestone birthday, Dec. 28. It includes swearing off drinking for nearly a decade now. “I put on about 15 to 20 pounds of muscle. Now, I’m only interested in the best, using all of what I have to be the best version of me.”

“Being 70 — it’s real,” the star of “Training Day” and “The Hurricane” adds with a laugh.

His big year might include a best supporting actor nomination. Washington portrays the powerful and ruthless Macrinus in the box-office hit “Gladiator II,” in which he seems to steal every scene as the stablemaster of Rome’s slaves. It’s the younger actors, including including Paul Mescal as Lucius, who must fight for their freedom in deadly Colosseum duels. The Ridley Scott film also stars Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen.

Washington also produces the new Netflix film “The Piano Lesson,” the third August Wilson play that he has brought to the screen. It’s a family affair: His youngest son, Malcolm, makes his writing-directing debut, while his oldest, John David, has a starring role. His eldest daughter, Katia, is also a producer on the film. Washington’s other daughter, Olivia, and his wife, Pauletta, play the older and younger versions of Mama.

Washington’s favorite role is at home with his family. His good life tips:

Keep striving

Seventy is no time to rest on any laurels, Washington says. “At this point in my career, I’m working harder than I ever have,” he surmises. “I’m trying to do my best work with the best directors. I think the best work I’ve ever done is actually ahead of me.” Some say his “Gladiator II” role ranks among his best. Washington’s take on the complex character: “He has already used up his soul, so he doesn’t have any left. He’s in bed with the devil.”

Back in time

Washington says it wasn’t tough to slip into those period sandals. “All we had to do was put the clothes on and start talking,” he says. “What Ridley did was great. He built Rome. When we would walk around, you were in Rome with 10,000 extras and horses. It was the best make-believe. It was a case of just put the gear on, put the dress on and go.”

Make room

Washington says it was a joy working with his kids on the critically acclaimed “The Piano Lesson.” How does he prepare for his kids getting their shot now? “It’s inevitable. You have to get out of the way eventually,” he says. “Hopefully, prayerfully, you make room for your children.”

Be proud

It was a given that the Washington kids would go into the film business. “Our children grew up watching movies because my wife is the film buff in our house and loves movies. I didn’t grow up watching movies. I wanted to go outside and run around and play games. She loves movies, and they do, too. … It was just natural that they all got in the business. I mean, they grew up in the business. Their friends at school, they were in the business.”

Take a risk

Washington is about taking big leaps. “I found that nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Nothing. Nelson Mandela said, ‘There is no passion to be found playing small and settling for a life that’s less than the one you’re capable of living.’ … People only remember the home runs. But the truth is Thomas Edison conducted 1,000 failed experiments. The 1,001 try was the light bulb. Every failure is one step closer to success.”

Lasting love

Washington met his wife in the ’70s after they worked together on the TV biopic “Wilma.” Their first date had one glitch: She had to pay for the cab because he ran out of money. He proposed to his wife three times before she said yes and walked down the aisle in 1983. Why does it work? “There is no big secret to a happy union: Being friends with your mate is how it really works,” he says. “A spiritual foundation helps everything work.”

Fall back on faith

Washington’s mother, Lynne, owned a beauty parlor and his father, Denzel Hayes, was an ordained Pentecostal minister. He says faith has always informed his life. “I never understood the concept of having something to fall back on. I don’t want to fall back on anything except my faith. Faith helps you fall forward,” he says.

On a role

“I never wanted to candy-coat a career. I want people to see me play characters that they never thought I would do,” Washington says. “It’s not about seeing me in a new light. I want them to see me in all lights.”

Keep pushing

Does he ever watch some of his film classics? “I really don’t watch the movies I’ve made — at least not from start to finish.” Washington says. “All you see is what you did wrong.”

What matters

For Washington, it’s not a movie or those Oscar statues that define his life. It’s his kids. “They’re good people, and that’s what makes me proud,” he says.