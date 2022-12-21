34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Live Well

How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk

By Lisa Mulcahy Parade
December 21, 2022 - 6:13 am
 
Pneumonia may result as a complication of a less severe illness like the flu, if that flu hangs ...
Pneumonia may result as a complication of a less severe illness like the flu, if that flu hangs on without getting better. (Getty Images)

A lot of people think of pneumonia as a case of a cold gone haywire, but there is so much more to the disease than that. And knowing exactly what pneumonia is can help you protect yourself and the people you love.

“Pneumonia is caused by a bacterial, viral or fungal infection,” says Dr. MeiLan Han, spokesperson for the American Lung Association. “It can cause damage to the thin lining of our lungs. Our lungs actually harbor healthy bugs — pneumonia happens when unhealthy bugs get inside and take over.”

How does pneumonia happen?

Pneumonia may indeed result as a complication of a less severe illness like the flu, if that flu hangs on without getting better. How do you know if you have developed pneumonia? According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms to watch out for include:

— Chest pain when breathing or coughing.

— Cough, often with phlegm.

— Feeling tired.

— Spiking a fever, sweats and chills.

— Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

— Shortness of breath.

“Coughing up blood or really severe shortness of breath should be even more alarming, and you should seek medical attention if you experience it,” Han says.

Types of infections

When you do seek medical attention, your doctor will try to figure out what type of infection is causing your pneumonia, in order to treat it swiftly and effectively. Here are the different types of infections you may have and how they cause pneumonia:

— Bacteria: Most often, strep will cause pneumonia. You can get it this way on its own or after you’ve had a cold or the flu. It may affect one part (lobe) of the lung — this kind of infection is called lobar pneumonia.

Bacteria-like organisms often cause “walking pneumonia,” which usually isn’t severe enough to require bed rest.

— Fungi: This kind of pneumonia often affects those with weakened immune systems and can be inhaled during exposure to soil or bird droppings.

— Viruses: Cold and flu viruses can cause pneumonia — viral pneumonia is usually pretty mild but can also cause complications if not treated properly.

At risk for pneumonia

Your odds are greater if:

— You’re hospitalized. You may be exposed to bugs more easily.

— If you have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or heart disease.

— If you have a weakened immune system from another disease or condition like HIV/AIDS.

— If you smoke, because smoking reduces your body’s ability to fight off infection well.

What complications can arise?

— Sepsis. This is a system-wide infection in which pneumonia bacteria can move through your bloodstream and potentially cause your organs to fail.

— Fluid around your lungs (called a pleural effusion). Pneumonia may cause fluid to build up in the thin space between layers of tissue in your lungs — if this fluid gets infected, it has to be drained through a tube or by surgery.

— A lung abscess, where pus forms in a cavity in the lung, and you need antibiotic treatment or surgery.

How is pneumonia diagnosed?

According to data from Harvard Medical School, your physician will perform a check to see if you are breathing rapidly, then see if there’s a purplish hue in your lips, fingernails or hands. These symptoms can indicate that you have low levels of oxygen in your blood. Your doctor will listen for abnormal sounds from your lungs. “We can’t tell for sure if you have pneumonia until you have a regular X-ray and then often a CT scan,” Han says.

In terms of treatment, “antibiotics are the standard course,” Han continues.

“If you’re hospitalized for severe pneumonia, you’ll basically be given stronger antibiotics than you would be given as an outpatient,” he explains. “It can take six to eight weeks to recover from pneumonia completely, meaning your follow-up chest X-ray will be completely clear. You have to slowly build back up to your normal activity level because pneumonia can really wipe you out, fatigue-wise.”

Preventing pneumonia

Get vaccinated if your doctor recommends it. Currently, a two-vaccine strategy is prescribed: PCV13 (Prevnar) and PPSV23 (Pneumovax) given several months apart. In addition to antibiotics, other treatments for pneumonia include rest, adequate fluid, and supplemental oxygen to raise the level of oxygen in the blood. If you have a cold or bronchitis and your symptoms don’t get better in a week, definitely see your doctor to get evaluated. Take pneumonia seriously — and take action right away.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
2
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
3
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
4
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
5
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The winter holidays bring a spike in U.S. cardiac deaths, according to the American Heart Assoc ...
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Songwriters like to tell us this is the most wonderful time of the year. But according to the American Heart Association, this is the season when we’re most likely to die of cardiac disease.

FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

 
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

 
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 V ...
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I believe life is about constantly conquering your own fears by putting yourself in ridiculous situations,” the 77-year-old screen icon says. “You can’t overthink it. You just have to do it.”

 
Calf muscle injuries common in runners over age 40
By Dr. Wesley Troyer Mayo Clinic News Network

Such injuries can also take longer to heal in older runners, so taking it slow is key to a successful recovery.

Protein is found in a variety of foods, including eggs, soy, meat, fish, nuts, legumes, dairy f ...
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Protein is the foundation of every cell in the body. But determining the adequate amount of protein to consume depends on several factors.

According to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement acc ...
Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

If you think you may have lost track of an old 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans move from job to job, many leave scraps of their company-sponsored 401(k) plans behind.

More stories for you
A guide to navigating flu season
A guide to navigating flu season
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Get vaccinated to reduce risk of developing shingles
Get vaccinated to reduce risk of developing shingles
New trial to test antiviral as long COVID treatment
New trial to test antiviral as long COVID treatment
Man accused of killing cellmate at CCDC, report shows
Man accused of killing cellmate at CCDC, report shows
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide