I picked the wrong Advantage plan … when can I return to original Medicare?

If you feel like you made the wrong choice in selecting a Medicare Advantage plan, Jan. 1 begins the three-month period allowing you make a change.

On Page 72, the 2025 "Medicare & You" handbook discusses the changes that can be made to a Medicare Advantage plan during the Jan. 1-March 31 open enrollment period for Advantage plans. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Dear Toni: I never should have listened to my brother, who bragged about how his Medicare Advantage plan was a great way to save money and not have to spend so much on my Medicare supplement plan’s premium.

I discovered that the doctor who was to perform surgery on my right eye in early January is not in this plan. I should have called his office before I signed up for the HMO plan.

Now my eye surgery is postponed since the doctor’s office is requesting that I return to original Medicare to do the type of surgery that is needed. Can you explain how and when I can return to original Medicare? I am glad I had not canceled my Medicare supplement Plan G, even though the premium has increased. — Christina, Phoenix

Dear Christina: If you feel like you made the wrong choice in selecting a Medicare Advantage plan, Jan. 1 begins the three-month period allowing you to change to a different Advantage plan or return to original Medicare. Your changes will take place on the first day of the following month.

After this window closes March 31, the plan is locked in from April 1 to Dec. 31, and you must wait until the next Medicare annual enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) to change plans or return to original Medicare.

You made a smart choice, Christina, in not canceling your Medicare supplement, because your health issues may prevent you from qualifying for a new supplement plan. Many people do not realize there is no special period to enroll in a Medicare supplement like there is for Medicare Advantage plans. One may change a Medicare supplement any day of the year with qualifying medical underwriting questions.

Readers, do not cancel your Medicare supplement plan for the first few months that you are trying a Medicare Advantage plan, just in case you need to return to original Medicare.

And always remember to talk to the doctor’s office manager before you make any changes to your Medicare insurance and verify which Advantage plans the office accepts. Also, be aware that doctors, specialists and facilities can stop accepting a particular Medicare Advantage plan at any time.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.