44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘blessed’ with busy career, bustling home

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 10:41 am
 
Cast member Jennifer Lopez attends a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" ...
Cast member Jennifer Lopez attends a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience ...
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: ...
Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

J.Lo is in L.A., but her heart remains in Las Vegas.

Ask her about tying the knot last year at the Little White Wedding Chapel and she gushes like any new bride.

“We ran off to Vegas to do it first,” says Jennifer Lopez, 53, who married actor Ben Affleck in Vegas and later on his 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

“Going to Vegas first took all the pressure off the big family wedding. It was so wonderful,” Lopez adds.

Turns out Affleck arranged the Vegas nuptials.

“Our life is a big collaboration. Ben and I do everything together, but he actually planned the whole thing in Vegas. He has an amazing eye and incredible taste. That’s why we ran off to Vegas to do it first. It was the perfect place. The big party later we did together. It was all amazing,” she says.

Lopez has weddings on her mind for another reason. The superstar begins 2023 with the much-awaited rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” releasing Jan. 27 on Amazon.

Lopez plays Darcy, a wedding-shy independent type getting hitched to Tom (Josh Duhamel) on a tropical island where family and past loves have gathered. Criminals hijack the wedding, forcing the couple to risk their lives to save their loved ones while falling for each other all over again.

The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin.

The movie is part of a big year for Lopez that includes a new album, a thriller called “The Mother” about a female assassin, and an end-of-the-world film with Sterling K. Brown called “Atlas.”

A busy J.Lo is a happy J.Lo. But her joy starts at home. “I just feel really in the zone right now,” she says. “I honestly feel good about everything. I feel really blessed.”

Her good life tips:

Love yourself

“If you don’t love yourself, you can’t love anybody else,” Lopez says. “And I think as women we really forget that.”

Ask the tough questions

“‘Shotgun Wedding’ is a big, romantic, action comedy like ‘Romancing the Stone,’ in that so much happens. But the core of it is about my character and Josh’s character really figuring out who they are and how they will make this marriage work,” she says. “They ask, ‘Can we make this marriage work? Should we even get married?’ ” Lopez says it’s an important question for couples. “They start out at very different ends of the spectrum of what they want … . Then they go through outrageous things. This couple really does figure out their heart when they rediscover each other.”

Accept your parents

In the film, Lopez’s father invites her ex (Lenny Kravitz) to her destination wedding, much to the dismay of the bride and groom. In real life, Lopez has learned to accept her parents even when they overstep. “I would like to think that my father would not do that … but we needed it for the movie,” Lopez says with a laugh. “My dad in real life is this quiet and calm guy. Dad doesn’t ruffle any feathers. If you were to say that my mom did something like that … ‘Oh, maybe.’ ”

Find the fun in work

Lopez shot the movie in Rio San Juan and Playa Grande on the beach. Not a bad day at the office. “It’s great if you can go to work and enjoy where you are,” she says. “The beaches were beautiful and dreamy. It’s always wonderful when work just feels like an extension of fun. … I also really love to bond with the people I work with every day. We had fun party and game nights. It helps when you get to know each other and let your guard down.”

Rom-com stress relief

When Lopez isn’t working, she likes to put on a movie. “If I’m home, a romantic comedy is always my choice, which is probably why doing romantic movies comes super natural to me.” Her favorite for couch nights with Affleck? “When Harry Met Sally.”

Look good, feel better

“For me, looking good is all about looking healthy, and the ultimate beauty secret is about being happy in yourself,” she says.

It’s OK when you don’t know

“I’m not an expert on anything. I’m learning as I go,” Lopez admits.

Blend it

This year, Lopez will release her first album in nine years. It’s called “This Is Me … Now,” and Lopez recorded tracks including “Dear Ben Pt. II,” “Mad in Love” and “Not. Going. Anywhere” in her home studio. It’s one of the few quiet places at her address these days. Her large, blended family includes twins Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s kids, Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, whom he raises with ex Jennifer Garner. Lopez relishes her full table. “We have double the people, double the fun, double the love and triple the chaos!” she says. “And I love it.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
Toni Says: Can RMDs raise your Medicare premiums?
Toni Says: Can RMDs raise your Medicare premiums?
4
Osteoporosis and exercise: Using muscles can save bones
Osteoporosis and exercise: Using muscles can save bones
5
7 questions older Americans should ask before having major surgery
7 questions older Americans should ask before having major surgery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
There are three phases to consider in surgical recovery: What will recovery in the hospital ent ...
7 questions older Americans should ask before having major surgery
By Judith Graham Kaiser Health News

Older adults contemplating major surgery often aren’t sure whether to proceed. In many cases, surgery can be lifesaving or improve a senior’s quality of life. But advanced age puts people at greater risk of unwanted outcomes.

Some common conditions can be diagnosed even before you are aware of any vision changes. (Dream ...
Regular eye exams crucial for early detection of glaucoma
By Dr. Matthew Cooke Mayo Clinic News Network

Glaucoma, sometimes called “the silent thief of sight,” is one of the leading causes of blindness in the U.S. It can occur at any age but is more common in older adults.

The healthiest peanut butter is one with zero trans fat and a low amount of saturated fat, hydr ...
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

I’m amazed at the pace at which nutrition science continues to evolve — and get more complicated. Along with that thought comes this question about hydrogenation.

Any increase in your modified adjusted gross income can increase your Medicare premiums. (Getty ...
Toni Says: Can RMDs raise your Medicare premiums?
By Toni King Toni Says

Some Americans believe that everyone pays the same amount for their Medicare Parts B and D premiums. Those days are long gone.

In this photo illustration, Pfizer's Paxlovid is displayed on July 7, 2022, in Pembroke Pines, ...
COVID drug ‘vastly’ underprescribed, data suggests
By Ariel Hart The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

But screening everyone who qualifies for Paxlovid, a drug designed to nip COVID in the bud, would take too much time and effort. And without study, many medical workers still aren’t sure who qualifies.

By performing a bone density test, your health care provider can determine your risk of fractur ...
Osteoporosis risk dictates need for bone density test
By Jeremiah Long Mayo Clinic News Network

Utilizing a low dose of X-rays, a bone density test is a quick, noninvasive way to measure the amount of calcium and other minerals in a segment of bone, usually the hips and spine.

More stories for you
Busy but balanced, Kate Hudson embraces laughter and joy
Busy but balanced, Kate Hudson embraces laughter and joy
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Jerry O’Connell’s key to happiness: ‘No expectations’
Jerry O’Connell’s key to happiness: ‘No expectations’
Research links screen time to risk for OCD in children
Research links screen time to risk for OCD in children
Lisa Marie Presley once starred on the Strip
Lisa Marie Presley once starred on the Strip