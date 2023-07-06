Ken Jeong’s prescription: Pursue your passions

The doctor-turned-actor’s career takes a serious twist with his latest role in the Apple TV+ murder mystery “The Afterparty.”

Ken Jeong, a cast member in the Apple TV+ television series "The Afterparty," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Episode 1. Zach Woods, John Cho, Zoë Chao, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu and Vivian Wu in "The Afterparty," premiering July 12, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Aaron Epstein/Apple TV+)

Back in the days when no one knew his name, Ken Jeong walked through Caesars Palace at 3 in the morning dripping blood.

The year was 2008, and they had been filming what everyone thought would be a little comedy. It was called “The Hangover.”

“Bradley Cooper and I were walking back to our rooms. Blood on our faces. Blood on our bodies,” Jeong, 53, recalls with a hearty laugh during an interview from Los Angeles.

“We walked through the lobby. Nothing. We strolled past the blackjack tables and no one batted an eyelash. It was Vegas — and there were so many other interesting things going on that no one cared about two bloody actors.”

That was then. Now the doctor-turned-actor who portrayed Mr. Chow in “The Hangover” franchise can’t go anywhere without being recognized. During a recent trip to the ATM, for example, the guy in front of Jeong quoted his infamous “Hangover” line back to him.

“It’s usually someone middle aged who will smile at me and say, “Toodle-oo, mother——,” he says.

Jeong, also known for “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Masked Singer,” currently stars in the Apple TV+ murder mystery series “The Afterparty.” Season 2 — which premieres Wednesday and also stars Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao and Sam Richardson — revolves around a murder at a wedding, with Jeong playing a father with some secrets.

But it’s no secret that Jeong, a North Carolina native, became a doctor of internal medicine before putting down his prescription pad to become an actor.

“I do miss helping people as a doctor, but I’m also helping by making people laugh and getting rid of stress,” he says. Jeong’s good life tips:

Jump at the chance

He says his role in “The Afterparty” was a welcome surprise. “It was always one of my favorite shows,” Jeong shares. “My wife loves it. When I was offered the role in Season 2, I jumped up and down. I was so happy just to be a part of it. … I do love a murder mystery and consider this one of the highlights of my career because I worked with people I loved. If you can in life, work with people you enjoy.”

Test yourself

The usually uproarious Jeong gets serious in “The Afterparty.” “Life is about challenging yourself,” he says. “I’m known for playing outlandish characters, and this was the inverse of that. I wanted to see how introspective I could do. This was sincere and dramatic. He’s a married father who is oddly relatable. It was a wonderful dynamic to explore because I had never done it. … I’m still handsome,” he jokes. “Write that down: H-a-n-d-s-o-m-e.”

Pursue your passion(s)

“Growing up, I only ever wanted to be a doctor,” Jeong says. “There was never a thought I’d go into acting. I never even did theater in high school, but an acting class when I was at Duke University was an amazing new world.”

His parents warned him that “showbiz can be brutal. Talent doesn’t guarantee you anything.”

While practicing as a doctor in L.A., he dabbled in stand-up comedy, which led to performing at the Improv and roles in TV and movies. It was time to choose.

“You can’t be afraid of a shot that you haven’t taken yet. It’s OK if you fail, at least you tried,” stresses Jeong, who next year will receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Try to eat healthy

The emphasis here is on “try.” Jeong admits that even as a former doctor, he slips up. “I’ve done double Diet Cokes before noon,” he shares. “I do love my Coke Zero. I did a Coke Zero ad online, and Zoë Chao saw it on Instagram. She said, ‘There has never been more truth in advertising!

“I do try to get some veggies in at every single meal, which is actually a better tip.”

Run away from stress

“And I actually try to go for a walk and a run every day if possible, even if it’s for a few minutes,” Jeong says. “It’s good for your physical and mental health. When you’re running, you don’t have to think. You just run and stay in the present moment, which can be hard in life.

“If I’m dwelling on something, I’ll do something else like take the dog for a walk. It’s nice to just slow yourself down and focus on your well-being. Stress isn’t good for your well-being.”

A ‘rich’ home life

Jeong is married to physician Tran Jeong and is father to twin daughters Zooey and Alexa, 16. “You get to be real with your family,” he says. “You can’t just see the smooth skin. You get to see the warts. That’s what makes it so rich. Family tells you the truth.”

Give your kids advice

What is his good life advice to his kids? “I tell them, ‘Be fearless, be adaptable, but give yourself a little break,” Jeong says. “You can still be afraid. Life is full of anxieties and fears and boundaries, yet you must take chances.

“I also tell them that the key in life is working hard. There is no substitute for it. Working hard is my biggest talent. … And I tell them to live in an optimistic way. We need to remember that happiness is coming. It’s right around the corner.”

Laugh at life’s ironies

Years ago, Jeong was on a plane and a passenger with vertigo asked the flight attendant for medical help. She announced over the loudspeaker, “Is there a doctor on the plane?” “I told her, ‘I used to be a doctor,’ he recalls, and she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, right. Sit down, Mr. Chow.’ ”

Give thanks

“I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for Las Vegas,” he says. “Thank you, Vegas.”