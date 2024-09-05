100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Lacey Chabert’s new role offers another chance to spread love

Lacey Chabert poses for a portrait to promote the Hallmark television series "Celebrations ...
Lacey Chabert poses for a portrait to promote the Hallmark television series "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" during the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
More Stories
Hiring an attorney can be expensive, but there are several programs and organizations that may ...
Savvy Senior: How to find inexpensive legal help
The 2025 “Medicare & You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million benefici ...
When will the new ‘Medicare & You’ handbook be released?
This image released by Workman Publishing Group shows a recipe for grilled wedge salad with smo ...
Tips for grilling vegetables at Labor Day barbecue
According to the Association for Play Therapy, up to 71 percent of children who receive play th ...
How play therapy can help children, families
By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2024 - 11:01 am
 

Over the course of 40 Hallmark movies, Lacey Chabert has fallen in love with the romantic comedy.

She has met-cute in a broken-down elevator, courted several princes and asked Santa to find her a suitor.

Sipping tea on a weekday afternoon Zoom interview, Chabert talks about spreading love to the world and about the appeal of these flicks.

“I think more than ever we need some goodness in the world,” the 41-year-old says. “These films are joyful. People leave feeling uplifted. I hear again and again that these sweet rom-coms help bring the entire family together.”

The Mississippi native, known for her roles in the drama series “Party of Five” and the movie “Mean Girls,” is branching out.

Chabert helms a new show on the streamer Hallmark+ called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,” the first feel-good, unscripted program produced and hosted by the actress.

Over 10 episodes premiering Sept. 12, Chabert will surprise kids, families and communities making a positive impact by throwing them a major celebration filled with DIY tips and tricks. In each episode, she has three days to plan and execute a mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind bash.

“I’m a lifelong DIY enthusiast and I fell in love with party planning trying to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life,” Chabert says. “I’m so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes.”

Chabert — who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, David Nehdar, and their 7-year-old daughter, Julia Mimi Bella — shares her good life tips:

Spread joy

Chabert jumped at the chance when she heard Hallmark was venturing into unscripted series. “I had this idea of ‘How can we celebrate people?’ On the show, I bring my DIY side and work with professional event planners. It’s all about heart and community and bringing people together. We’re just doing it with a real-life situation. … You realize there are so many people in the world doing incredible things. We need this kind of positivity more than ever.”

Make it personal

What if you’re not a DIY expert? “There is absolutely hope,” she says. “Say you want to throw a dinner party. It doesn’t have to be grand or expensive. It’s about making it as personal as possible with flavors, colors and food. Have a gratitude wall or a book where everyone writes something or shares a special memory. It makes people feel special.”

Love what you do

Chabert, who has been acting since age 7, says that she has found her niche in the rom-com world. Her latest, “His and Hers,” debuts this weekend on Hallmark. What is the secret of this warm and fuzzy career? “I never expected this career on Hallmark. The first movie I did was about a woman stuck on an elevator called ‘Elevator Girl,’ and I had no idea all these years later, the stories would mean so much to my life. It’s such a personal thing for me to be in people’s living rooms. Plus, I love wearing a wedding dress.”

Embrace ‘perfect chaos’

“All the things that we worry about going wrong do go wrong,” Chabert says. “But you have to ask yourself, in the end, does it even really matter? There is a joy in perfect chaos.” Case in point: her own wedding. “The caterer quit two days before, my sisters dresses didn’t arrive and one of my shoes broke. The flowers didn’t all show up. And they played the wrong song walking down the aisle,” she recalls. “It was still perfect.”

Cherish privacy

Chabert has been private about her marriage to Nehdar. They wed in 2013 but kept it low-key. “I wanted it to be personal,” she explains. “He’s not in the business, and we like our privacy. I think relationships are private and you don’t need the opinions of strangers. So, we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

Ask for help

As a busy working mom, Chabert says the biggest lesson was “learning to ask for help. I have such a wonderful and supportive family. I’ve learned to ask them for help. As for the rest of it, you just figure it out as you go.”

Sweet little moments

Chabert watches some of her Hallmark movies with her 7-year-old. A few years ago, Chabert recalls, her daughter asked, “‘Mom, I just had a thought: Do other people watch these movies?’ She thought I was just making them for her. It was so sweet.”

‘Mean’ memory

Chabert isn’t just known for Hallmark movies, but also for her role in “Mean Girls” as Gretchen Wieners. The movie’s lingo is still with her. “I was picking up a prescription and the pharmacist said, ‘You don’t look very fetch today,’ ” Chabert says with a laugh.

Remember the good

Does the queen of Hallmark ever feel down? “Sure, but if I’m feeling down I just try to have a heart full of gratitude and I’ll say a prayer,” she says. “Sometimes, you have to tune out all the loud noise outside and remember all the good in your life.”

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hiring an attorney can be expensive, but there are several programs and organizations that may ...
Savvy Senior: How to find inexpensive legal help
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

There are a number of programs and organizations that offer free legal advice and may help you find a free or low-cost attorney.

This image released by Workman Publishing Group shows a recipe for grilled wedge salad with smo ...
Tips for grilling vegetables at Labor Day barbecue
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

“There’s nothing like the high, dry heat of the grill that intensifies a vegetable’s sweetness,” barbecue expert Steven Raichlen says.

According to the Association for Play Therapy, up to 71 percent of children who receive play th ...
How play therapy can help children, families
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Nevada has a poor reputation for youth mental health. Thankfully, some of the best providers in the country reside here and are striving to change that narrative.

MORE STORIES