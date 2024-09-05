Lacey Chabert’s new role offers another chance to spread love

Lacey Chabert poses for a portrait to promote the Hallmark television series "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" during the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Over the course of 40 Hallmark movies, Lacey Chabert has fallen in love with the romantic comedy.

She has met-cute in a broken-down elevator, courted several princes and asked Santa to find her a suitor.

Sipping tea on a weekday afternoon Zoom interview, Chabert talks about spreading love to the world and about the appeal of these flicks.

“I think more than ever we need some goodness in the world,” the 41-year-old says. “These films are joyful. People leave feeling uplifted. I hear again and again that these sweet rom-coms help bring the entire family together.”

The Mississippi native, known for her roles in the drama series “Party of Five” and the movie “Mean Girls,” is branching out.

Chabert helms a new show on the streamer Hallmark+ called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,” the first feel-good, unscripted program produced and hosted by the actress.

Over 10 episodes premiering Sept. 12, Chabert will surprise kids, families and communities making a positive impact by throwing them a major celebration filled with DIY tips and tricks. In each episode, she has three days to plan and execute a mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind bash.

“I’m a lifelong DIY enthusiast and I fell in love with party planning trying to bring my daughter’s birthday parties to life,” Chabert says. “I’m so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes.”

Chabert — who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, David Nehdar, and their 7-year-old daughter, Julia Mimi Bella — shares her good life tips:

Spread joy

Chabert jumped at the chance when she heard Hallmark was venturing into unscripted series. “I had this idea of ‘How can we celebrate people?’ On the show, I bring my DIY side and work with professional event planners. It’s all about heart and community and bringing people together. We’re just doing it with a real-life situation. … You realize there are so many people in the world doing incredible things. We need this kind of positivity more than ever.”

Make it personal

What if you’re not a DIY expert? “There is absolutely hope,” she says. “Say you want to throw a dinner party. It doesn’t have to be grand or expensive. It’s about making it as personal as possible with flavors, colors and food. Have a gratitude wall or a book where everyone writes something or shares a special memory. It makes people feel special.”

Love what you do

Chabert, who has been acting since age 7, says that she has found her niche in the rom-com world. Her latest, “His and Hers,” debuts this weekend on Hallmark. What is the secret of this warm and fuzzy career? “I never expected this career on Hallmark. The first movie I did was about a woman stuck on an elevator called ‘Elevator Girl,’ and I had no idea all these years later, the stories would mean so much to my life. It’s such a personal thing for me to be in people’s living rooms. Plus, I love wearing a wedding dress.”

Embrace ‘perfect chaos’

“All the things that we worry about going wrong do go wrong,” Chabert says. “But you have to ask yourself, in the end, does it even really matter? There is a joy in perfect chaos.” Case in point: her own wedding. “The caterer quit two days before, my sisters dresses didn’t arrive and one of my shoes broke. The flowers didn’t all show up. And they played the wrong song walking down the aisle,” she recalls. “It was still perfect.”

Cherish privacy

Chabert has been private about her marriage to Nehdar. They wed in 2013 but kept it low-key. “I wanted it to be personal,” she explains. “He’s not in the business, and we like our privacy. I think relationships are private and you don’t need the opinions of strangers. So, we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

Ask for help

As a busy working mom, Chabert says the biggest lesson was “learning to ask for help. I have such a wonderful and supportive family. I’ve learned to ask them for help. As for the rest of it, you just figure it out as you go.”

Sweet little moments

Chabert watches some of her Hallmark movies with her 7-year-old. A few years ago, Chabert recalls, her daughter asked, “‘Mom, I just had a thought: Do other people watch these movies?’ She thought I was just making them for her. It was so sweet.”

‘Mean’ memory

Chabert isn’t just known for Hallmark movies, but also for her role in “Mean Girls” as Gretchen Wieners. The movie’s lingo is still with her. “I was picking up a prescription and the pharmacist said, ‘You don’t look very fetch today,’ ” Chabert says with a laugh.

Remember the good

Does the queen of Hallmark ever feel down? “Sure, but if I’m feeling down I just try to have a heart full of gratitude and I’ll say a prayer,” she says. “Sometimes, you have to tune out all the loud noise outside and remember all the good in your life.”