Loss of 2 close friends underscores importance of self-care

No matter the line of work you are in, burnout can be inevitable if you do not heed the signs from your own body.

“Self-care reminds me to focus on what I need," says Ana Olivares a licensed clinical psychologist who has a private practice in Henderson. (Ana Olivares)

I lost two close friends in 2024. They also happened to be therapists. What pains me the most is that both of their deaths could have been prevented.

One of my friends was very vocal about burnout and how she neglected her own self-care to tend to the needs of her clients. The passion that led my friend to become a therapist is likely what led to her fate.

During one of my last conversations with her, she shared how difficult it was to take a break from her private practice because of rising business taxes and expenses and an ever-increasing cost of living.

In her own words, “when I take extended time for myself, I suffer financially.” But what about mentally, spiritually and physically?

The importance of self-care

My colleague, Ana Olivares, is a licensed clinical psychologist who has a private practice in Henderson. The core of her practice focuses on conducting immigration evaluations and treating eating disorders.

Olivares has also taken it upon herself to hold space for providers so that their self-care is a priority, including conducting presentations on burnout for UNLV medical school residents.

“Self-care reminds me to focus on what I need,” Olivares shared. “Working in a helping profession, (therapists) are not just helpers within our profession, but we are helpers in our home, with our family members and within many places outside of our homes.”

Often, people who work in a helping profession are so focused and enthusiastic about the people they serve, their own self-care inevitably becomes neglected, according to Olivares. “Holding the important parts of our lives in a gentle ‘pivot stance,’ rather than trying to balance it all, helps us to shift focus from one area to another,” she added. “I believe this helps us to feel empowered to manage our busy lives and simultaneously tend to the things that require priority.”

Refilling the cup

Olivares explained that she has learned she is at her best as a clinician when her cup is full. For her, that means adhering to her regular routine of exercise, reading, time with family, and rest.

I think that most of us, no matter our profession, have identified the importance of a regular routine and how that keeps us going.

“I set regular intentions (goals), as well as regular check-ins with myself to see what needs refilling. I know right away and so does my family when my cup is empty, so I do what I need to fill my cup back up.”

Over the years, Olivares said, self-care has become more of a mindset for her.

Knowing when burnout is near

No matter the line of work you are in, burnout can be inevitable if you do not heed the signs from your body. These can be subtle, which is why it is important to be in tune with your body, spiritually, emotionally, physically and psychologically.

“When I do not have the energy to exercise, or when I am exercising and I do not have the desire to continue my workout, that is a yellow flag for me,” she said. “Also, when I am not taking care of myself, the main thing that is impacted is my mood.”

Olivares also talked about the importance of doing less instead of more as a mechanism to prevent burnout.

The value of community

Building community is a wonderful way to prioritize self-care especially for professionals that work in isolated settings, such as therapists in private practice.

“Building a community has been life transforming for me,” Olivares said, “because the colleagues I have connected with have led to me developing meaningful relationships.”

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.