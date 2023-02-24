49°F
Live Well

Nonprofit for people with special needs hosts fundraising walk

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 12:07 pm
 
The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs, w ...
The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs, will hold its annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser on March 26, 2023, at Las Vegas Sports Park. (Friendship Circle Las Vegas)

The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit group for individuals with special needs, will hold its annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser March 26 at Las Vegas Sports Park, 1400 N. Rampart Blvd.

The 1-mile walk will be at 11 a.m., followed by a carnival with a zip line, trackless train, video game truck, mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, air jumpers, petting zoo and pony rides.

The walk and carnival are free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged. Register for the walk at walk4friendshiplv.com.

Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.

