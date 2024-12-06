Reflecting on a difficult year, and pledging to stay positive

The holidays remind us that the end of the year is right around the corner. The past few years, I have used this time as a point of reflection.

It is hard to believe that another holiday season is upon us. The older I get, the faster time seems to pass by. I really do not know why that is.

But I do know when holiday decorations start going up it is a reminder that the end of the year is right around the corner. I relish the holiday traditions of time spent with friends and family, leading to rich memories.

Over the past few years, I have also used the end of the year as a point of reflection.

Life-changing diagnosis

If you have been reading my columns, you are aware that I was diagnosed this year with prostate cancer. It was a punch to the gut, and it took me what felt like several months to come up for air.

Having cancer is one thing, but having a form of cancer at age 45 that does not impact most men until well into their 60s or 70s is what made accepting the diagnosis so hard.

My recent prostate-specific antigen test results continue to be elevated, which is not a great sign, and an upcoming biopsy will determine what happens next.

Whatever the results are, I will continue to remain positive, which has paid dividends during my current journey, and I will continue to cherish the quality time with my family.

Olympics and mental health

I watched the 2024 Summer Games more than any other Olympics thanks to the benefits of advanced technology and the abundance of streaming options.

The level of competition was entertaining, but what made me smile more than anything was how the athletes showed the world that mental health is just as important as physical health. Several times, I saw athletes taking time to meditate, sleep or relax between events. For the millions of fans watching, this was a great reminder that even the best of the best need to take time to focus on their self-care.

You may remember when all-time great U.S. gymnast Simone Biles famously got the “twisties” at the Tokyo Games. In gymnastics, it is a condition that can lead to an athlete losing themselves in the air, which can be extremely dangerous.

Biles listened to her mind and pulled out of the all-around individual competition, which she had been favored to win. By saying no she set an even better example to the world than any medal would have provided. Biles talked openly about her mental health and her commitment to therapy to address challenges she was experiencing.

Global conflicts

Wars and conflict continue across the globe. Such unrest can have a devastating impact on people’s overall well-being, even if they are not directly connected. The psychological distress that many are experiencing during this time can be paralyzing.

If you find yourself struggling with the ongoing conflicts, research has suggested that acts of kindness can help improve overall mental well-being. Whether it’s sending care packages to worn-torn countries or engaging in other volunteer opportunities connected to those affected by wars, your actions could go a long way in not only helping others, but also benefiting your well-being.

2024 election

I don’t know about you, but I could not be happier that the election is finally over. No matter your party affiliation, the amount of ads and media coverage got to be overwhelming.

If you find yourself struggling with the outcome of the election, I encourage you not only to use your coping tools, but also to focus on what you can control. Obviously, you cannot control the outcome, but you can certainly control how much information you consume about the election results.

No matter what you are going through this holiday season, just know that you are not alone. If you need additional support or professional help, there are resources available.

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.