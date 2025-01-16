Robbie Williams favors ‘raw honesty’ in new biopic

“Better Man” tells the pop star’s tale through the persona of a monkey. “People found it odd at first, but that’s OK. I’m odd,” he says.

Robbie Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere for the film 'Better Man' on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Rock ’n’ roll never forgets … your age. And that’s just fine with one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“I love the aging process. I love each year. I grabbed at turning 50,” says Robbie Williams, who has sold more than 75 million records, including 40 No. 1 hits.

Life isn’t about the fame or the money for him now. Chatting ahead of the premiere of his critically acclaimed biopic, “Better Man,” he’s all about the revelations.

“At 50, I realized one major thing: Anything I achieved was because I thought I couldn’t. I proved myself wrong countlessly,” Williams says. “Think about it in your own life. That’s the win.”

The U.K. pop sensation brings the good and the bad to his new film, currently in theaters. Chronicling Williams’ meteoric rise and dramatic falls, “Better Man” is told in a strange way … through the persona of a monkey.

Why the chimp?

“The director (Michael Gracey) came in one day and asked me, ‘What is your spirit animal?’ I said, ‘I am a lion,’ ” Williams recounts. “He cocked his head in a weird way, and I said, ‘Maybe, I’m a monkey.’ And he said, ‘Yes, you are a monkey. You will be a monkey in the movie. ‘ By the end of the sentence, I was totally in.

“People found it odd at first, but that’s OK. I’m odd. I like a big swing, an eccentric choice.”

Williams has been honest about his battles with addiction and mental health. The other side of that pain is a solid family life today with his wife, American actress Ayda Field, and their four children.

His good life advice:

Best ‘Man’

“Even my wife said at first, ‘Nah, no monkey.’ … Now, she’s totally on board,” Williams says of “Better Man.” The fan response has stunned him. “People who have seen the movie are sending lengthy tomes saying, ‘Your film makes me want to be seen and heard.’ It’s strange to make people cry — and be happy about it.”

Be honest

Williams’ candidness in this movie has been called remarkable. Does he see it that way? “I find it very easy to find raw honesty in life,” he says. “It’s even how I socialize and face the world. I find small talk unbearable. I want to know you and I want you to know me.”

At any age

“I haven’t stopped being any less ambitious with age. I may be on the senior circuit now with a new tour this year, but I still want to be heard.”

His moment

Williams credits a role in a play for changing his life as a child. “I got a standing ovation every night,” he says. “I was never academic. I have dyslexia and was branded stupid and dumb or lazy. I felt like I wasn’t worthy. And then there was this standing ovation. My moment. I thought, ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life.’ ”

Wait for the miracle

“People ask me, ‘What would you say to your 17-year-old self?’ ” Williams says. “There is nothing to say, but I would listen to him. I can hear him saying, ‘I need a hug and to be told, ‘You got this.’ It’s as simple as that. Give your loved ones that hug and tell them that they got this and things will change if they just stick around and wait for the miracle. The miracle is still happening to me.”

Get healthy

Williams says that he pays closer attention to his physical health now. “I don’t miss a day of working out, when in the past, I could miss three years,” he says. “I walk everywhere. I do about 70,000 steps a day … not really, but I try to get in as many steps as possible. … It’s not about vanity. It’s about staying alive. I want to be around for my kids and pick them up.”

Be brave

“I’ve never had real confidence. This is bravery,” he says. “In the past, I was terrified most of the time. I still got up and did what I had to do. I walked out on stage in front of the biggest crowds. I did it despite the flight-or-fight that my mind and body were feeling. I ventured out into the fray and forced myself to an unwilling public at times and tried to bend them to my needs — even when I was terrified. … Confidence cannot be learned, but anyone can be brave.”

A little Vegas never hurts

Williams had a residency at Wynn Las Vegas in 2019, which he calls “the very best place to work.” What does he love about Vegas? “As a performer, you stand on those stages and can’t help but soak up the ghosts of entertainers past. You feel happy to just be part of it. It makes you perform to the best of your ability. … At the same time, you step out onto the Strip and there are the lights and whirly things going on. It’s cool.”

Find your purpose

Fatherhood has made this rocker into a bit of a homebody. “It has given me stability, a purpose and a reason for everything,” Williams says.

Seeking Nirvana

“I love being 50,” he says. “I’m on an upward trajectory. I had two years of bad mental health before, and now I’ve turned the corner. … By 60, I hope I’ll be in Nirvana — the place and not the band.”