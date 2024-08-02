Routine, resources can help tackle new school year

Every summer seems to fly by, especially if you have school-aged children. How can you best prepare them for the challenges of a new school year?

Re-establishing a structured routine before the school year can help minimize stress and anxiety for students and parents. (Getty Images)

Every summer seems to fly by, especially if, like me, you have school-age children. The suffocating heat, on the other hand, seemed to take hold this summer and not let go.

Extreme heat has been linked to spikes in violence, suicide and isolation. Add that to the already fragile state of many of our youth, and it’s likely to mean another challenging school year ahead.

I remain hopeful, however, because one thing I have learned is that our youth are resilient and we have some of the best educators and providers in the country.

Common problems for students

Since the pandemic, we have seen a spike in mental health challenges among youth, including increases in suicidal thoughts and attempts, greater prevalence of anxiety and depression, more reports of loneliness, and upticks in psychiatric hospitalizations.

Elisheba Moore, a licensed school counselor at Monaco Middle School, tells me: “I have seen an increase in students using drugs, such as fentanyl. It’s scary because I do not think they realize the potential risks.”

School transitions — from fifth grade to middle school, and eighth grade to high school — can also be difficult.

Clark County School Board Trustee Linda Cavazos, who is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, shares: “Friends and relationships are very important when students are going from elementary to middle and middle school to high school, because many of them are no longer going to their neighborhood schools, so they have to find new support systems, which adds to their anxiety.”

Another challenge that can have a detrimental impact on mental health is bullying.

“At all grade levels, bullying continues to be a major problem for our students, which is what students and parents share with me on a regular basis,” Cavazos says.

The importance of routines

Routines give children a sense of safety and control, providing a road map for what to expect and how to prepare. However, during the summer, structure is not always maintained.

Michael McCrary, a licensed school counselor at Priest Elementary and a licensed clinical professional counselor, says: “When students know when breakfast is served, what time they are going to class or when assignments are due, it helps them with their confidence and overall mental well-being, which ultimately helps them academically.”

It is important for parents to re-establish a structured routine for kids before the school year starts.

“I recommend at least two to three weeks of creating routine or habits prior to the start of the school year, as this will minimize stress and anxiety not only for the students, but for the parents as well,” McCrary adds.

Parents are experts, too

It is important that parents are involved in their children’s academics.

“I am involved in multiple groups at my school, and I try to engage the parents as much as possible because when I do, students tend to have better outcomes,” Moore says.

“I think we need to empower our parents more,” Cavazos says, “because they are the experts with their own children, but we are here for them if they need additional help.”

Parents know their children better than anyone else, but sometimes, they do not know how or where to turn for help.

Mental health resources

I recently browsed the websites of the Clark County School District, with several private schools and independent charter schools, and I was excited to see the amount of mental health resources that were listed.

Also, Nevada Senate Bill 249, signed into law before last school year, allows students excused absences for up to three mental health days and will also ensure contact information for mental health resources is printed on every student’s school ID card.

CCSD, which is one of the largest school districts in the country, is making mental health a priority.

“I am so proud to say that our (CCSD trustees) two main requests that we are presenting to the Legislature is mental health for students and educators, and bullying, especially cyberbullying,” Cavazos reports.

For additional resources, visit newsroom.ccsd.net/mental-wellness-resources-and-support.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.