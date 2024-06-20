83°F
Savvy Senior: Are there alternatives to undergoing a colonoscopy?

Colorectal cancer screening guidelines call for most adults to get screened starting at age 45 and continuing through age 75. (Getty Images)
Colorectal cancer screening guidelines call for most adults to get screened starting at age 45 and continuing through age 75. (Getty Images)
Watch out for this Social Security scam
Watch out for this Social Security scam
When should older drivers hand over their car keys?
When should older drivers hand over their car keys?
Explore lesser-known hiking routes at Southern Nevada's favorite summertime retreat
Explore lesser-known hiking routes at Southern Nevada’s favorite summertime retreat
Brain health awareness growing, but action lacking
Brain health awareness growing, but action lacking
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
June 20, 2024 - 8:17 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: Are there any easier alternatives to a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer? I just turned 60 and my wife keeps nagging me to get tested, but I hate the idea of drinking that laxative solution and being sedated for the procedure. — Squeamish Steven

Dear Steven: While a colonoscopy remains the most accurate screening test for detecting colon cancer (94 percent accurate), there are other easier — although less accurate — tests available. But be aware that if the result of one of these tests is positive, you’ll still need to undergo a colonoscopy. Here’s what you should know.

Screening guidelines

Colorectal cancer, which develops slowly over several years without causing symptoms, especially in the early stages, is the second-deadliest cancer in the U.S., claiming more than 50,000 Americans each year.

Colorectal cancer screening guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce and the American Cancer Society call for most adults to get screened starting at age 45 and continuing through age 75. Earlier screenings are recommended to people who have an increased risk because of family history of colorectal cancer or polyps or a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Despite these guidelines, and the fact that colonoscopies save an estimated 20,000 U.S. lives each year, around 40 percent of eligible people don’t get screened.

Why? Because most people, like yourself, dread the laxative prep and sedation, not to mention the procedure itself.

But a colonoscopy is not your only option for screening for colon cancer. There are several types of FDA-approved stool tests that you can take in the privacy of your own home that require no laxative preparation. The two most accurate that you should ask your doctor about are:

Fecal immunochemical test (FIT): This test looks for hidden blood in your stool, which suggests polyps or cancer. Your doctor will give you a FIT test kit to use at home. You take a small sample of stool and mail it to a lab to be analyzed. You don’t need to do any prep. The cost of this annual test is covered by private insurance and Medicare. FIT has an almost 80 percent accuracy rate for detecting colon cancer, but it detects only about 28 percent of advanced polyps that might turn into cancer.

Stool DNA test (Cologuard): This screening kit looks for hidden blood as well as altered DNA in your stool. Your doctor will order the test, and you will receive the collection kit in the mail. You do the test at home every three years and send your stool samples to Cologuard via UPS. No special prep or change to your diet or medication schedule is required. Cologuard, which is covered by most private insurers and Medicare, detects 92 percent of colon cancers but only 42 percent of large precancerous polyps. It also may provide a false-positive, indicating that you have cancer when you don’t.

New blood test

There’s also a new experimental colon cancer blood test that you should ask your doctor about called the “Shield blood test.” This test detects more than 80 percent of colon cancers early, when they are most treatable.

Guardant is seeking FDA approval to market the test, but it’s available now as a “lab-based test” (which does not require FDA approval). However, it’s currently not covered by most private insurers or Medicare. Your doctor would need to request this test, which costs $895, at BloodBasedScreening.com.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

Watch out for this Social Security scam
Watch out for this Social Security scam
By Toni King Toni Says

Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley advised Americans not to fall “this stunt” regarding a cost-of-living adjustment.

Brain health awareness growing, but action lacking
Brain health awareness growing, but action lacking
By Leigh Weingus Parade

A 2024 brain health survey revealed a gap between thinking about brain health and taking steps to reduce risk or slow the progress of memory issues.

Phyllis Smith goes for the joy even in Sadness
Phyllis Smith goes for the joy even in Sadness
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The 74-year-old actor gets emotional about returning to the role of Sadness in the much-anticipated sequel “Inside Out 2.”

Does my company insurance work with Medicare?
Does my company insurance work with Medicare?
By Toni King Toni Says

How your coverage works with Medicare depends primarily on how many employees are on your employer group health plan.

Can protecting your hearing reduce dementia risk?
Can protecting your hearing reduce dementia risk?
By Erica Sweeney Parade

While experts don’t fully understand the connection between hearing loss and dementia, there is a “clear association,” Dr. Dale Bredesen says.

