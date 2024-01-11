45°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Are you at risk to develop glaucoma?

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
January 11, 2024 - 8:43 am
 
Early detection is the key to guarding against glaucoma. (Getty Images)
Early detection is the key to guarding against glaucoma. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What can you tell me about the eye disease glaucoma? My older brother was recently diagnosed with it and lost some of his vision, but he never had a clue that anything was wrong. Could I be at risk, too? — Stressed Sibling

Dear Stressed: Yes, having an immediate family member with glaucoma significantly increases your risk of developing it, but there are also other risk factors you need to be aware of.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can damage the optic nerve and cause vision loss and blindness if not treated. This typically happens because the fluids in the eye don’t drain properly, causing increased pressure in the eyeball.

But the scary thing about glaucoma is that with no early warning signs or pain, most people who have it don’t realize it until their vision starts to deteriorate.

While there are two main types of glaucoma, the most common form that typically affects older adults is called open-angle glaucoma. This disease develops very slowly when the eye’s drainage canals become clogged over time, leading to blind spots in the peripheral or side vision. By the time you notice it, the permanent damage is already done.

Are you at risk?

It’s estimated that more than 3 million Americans have glaucoma, but that number is expected to surge to more than 6.3 million by 2050. If you answer yes to any of the following questions, you are at increased risk of developing it:

■ Are you African American, Hispanic/Latino American or Asian American?

■ Are you over age 60?

■ Do you have an immediate family member with glaucoma?

■ Do you have diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, migraines or have extreme nearsightedness or farsightedness?

■ Have you had a past eye injury?

■ Have you used corticosteroids for long periods of time?

What to do

Early detection is the key to guarding against glaucoma. So, if you are 40 or older and have any of the previously mentioned risk factors, especially if you are African American, you need to get a comprehensive eye examination every 18 to 24 months. Or, if you notice some loss of peripheral vision, get to the eye doctor right away.

If you’re a Medicare beneficiary, annual eye examinations are covered for those at high risk for glaucoma. Or, if you don’t have vision coverage, contact EyeCare America, a national public service program that provides free glaucoma eye exams through a pool of more than 4,600 volunteer ophthalmologists. Visit AAO.org/eyecare-america or call 877-887-6327 to learn more.

While there is no cure for glaucoma, most cases can be treated with prescription eye drops, which reduce eye pressure and can prevent further vision loss. This cannot, however, restore vision already lost from glaucoma. If eye drops don’t work, your doctor may recommend oral medication, laser treatments, incisional surgery or a combination of these methods.

For more information on glaucoma, visit the National Eye Institute at NEI.nih.gov and the Glaucoma Research Foundation at Glaucoma.org.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
Medicare penalties cost Americans millions. Here’s how to avoid them.
2
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
3
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
4
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
5
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Once you are past 65 and leaving creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescriptio ...
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
By Toni King Toni Says

Samuel writes Toni Says seeking an explanation of the Medicare Part D rule that’s costing him an extra $25 a month.

 
24 ways to get more exercise in 2024
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting fitter, here are some easy ways to incorporate more activity into your daily routine.

 
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
By Emily Laurence Parade

Many people start their day with games such as crossword puzzles or Wordle. We asked a neurologist if playing really supports cognitive health as we age.

Hope Mean Nevada's teen committee is co-chaired by, from left, Cooper Cunningham, Ella King and ...
A new year, new hope in battle against teen suicide
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Hope Means Nevada’s teen committee co-chairs talk about it mission to eradicate teen suicide and empower Nevada’s youth to live hopeful lives.

 
4 tips to practice mindful eating
Mayo Clinic News Network

The holidays have come and gone again, and many of us are probably still thinking about just how much we indulged.

More stories
Precaution urged during deadliest time of year for cardiac events
Precaution urged during deadliest time of year for cardiac events
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse
Is it long flu or long COVID? Both show lingering symptoms
Is it long flu or long COVID? Both show lingering symptoms
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
How to decide if long-term care insurance is right for you
How changing your outlook on aging can improve your life
How changing your outlook on aging can improve your life