Savvy Senior: How to find inexpensive legal help

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend any programs or organizations that provide free or low-cost legal services to seniors? I believe I need some professional legal help but have limited income and very little savings. — Almost 70

Dear Almost 70: Whether you need help drawing up a will or a contract or you’re facing some sort of legal jeopardy or dilemma, hiring an attorney can be expensive. Most lawyers charge $100 to $300 an hour. Fortunately, there are a number of programs and organizations that offer free legal advice and may help you find a free or low-cost attorney. Here’s where look for help:

Legal Aid: Directed by the Legal Services Corp., Legal Aid provides free legal assistance to low-income people of all ages. Each community program will differ slightly in the services it offers and income qualifications. Visit LSC.gov/find-legal-aid to locate a program near you.

LawHelp: Powered by Pro Bono Net, a national nonprofit organization, LawHelp.org is a terrific resource that will help you locate free legal aid near you, get answers to your legal questions and even fill out legal documents. These free services are for people with low to moderate incomes.

Senior Legal Hotlines: There are around 30 states that offer senior legal hotlines, where everyone over age 60 has access to free legal advice by telephone. To find out if this service is available in your state, go to ProSeniors.org and click on “Resources,” followed by “U.S. Senior Legal Hotline Directory.”

Senior Legal Services: Coordinated by the Administration on Aging, this service may offer free or low-cost legal advice, legal assistance or access to legal representation to people over age 60. Your Area Agency on Aging can tell you what’s available in your community. Call the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 to get your local number.

Local Law Schools: More than 200 university law schools across the country have pro bono programs that offer free legal assistance provided by law students, who are supervised by their professors. See AmericanBar.org/groups/center-pro-bono — scroll down and click on “Directory of Law School Public Interest and Pro Bono Programs” to locate a program.

Pension Rights Center: This is a nonprofit consumer organization that provides free legal assistance for problems with pension, 401(k) or other retirement plans. Go to PensionRights.org/find-help to search for help in your state.

Stateside Legal: For military members, veterans and their families, StatesideLegal.org provides access to free legal information and legal assistance.

National Disability Rights Network: This is a nonprofit membership organization that provides legal assistance to people with disabilities through its Protection and Advocacy System and Client Assistance Program. If you are disabled, visit NDRN.org to find help.

Other options: If you can’t get help from one of these programs, another option is to contact your local bar association to see if there are any volunteer lawyer projects in your area or if they can refer you to a low-fee lawyer. To contact them, go to FindLegalHelp.org.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.