43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
December 22, 2022 - 7:38 am
 
According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including ...
According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including 10 percent of households headed by someone 65 or older. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What tips do you recommend to Medicare beneficiaries dealing with hefty medical bills? My husband recently had open heart surgery and is recovering slowly, but the medical bills are coming in fast and furious and they’re putting us in debt. — Struggling in Springfield

Dear Struggling: Medical debt has unfortunately become a chronic problem in this country. According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including 10 percent of households headed by someone 65 or older. Even seniors on Medicare can easily get snagged in a web of complicated billing and coverage problems.

To help slash your medical bills, here are some tips recommended by health care experts:

Double check your bills: Almost half of all medical bills contain at least one error, including duplicate charges or charges for services you never received. If you’re facing a high bill and are on the hook for some portion of it, request itemized invoices from the hospital and other providers and go through them line by line. If you find something you don’t understand or that seems fishy, contact the provider for an explanation or a correction.

Wait for your EOB: Doctors’ offices and hospitals may mail initial bills to you before they even submit them to your health insurer. Hold off on any payment until you receive an explanation of benefits (EOB) from your provider — Medicare, supplemental Medicare, Medicare Advantage, or private insurer. This will show what you owe after your insurance has paid its portion.

If your EOB shows that your insurer is refusing to pay for services that you think should be covered, call them to see whether it’s a correctable mistake, such as a coding error. If it’s truly a denial of coverage, you may need to file an appeal. For details on how to file a Medicare appeal, see Medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-do-i-file-an-appeal.

Ask for a discount: Call the hospital’s accounting office or the billing staff at your doctor’s practice and ask if they can reduce your bill. You’d be surprised how often this works. Or if you have the funds to pay the entire bill, ask the hospital or provider for a “prompt pay” discount, which may save you 15 percent or more.

If it’s best for you to pay over time, ask the billing office to set up a no-interest payment plan for you. It’s in the provider’s interest to work with you to obtain payment.

You can also call the hospital and ask a billing specialist if the facility offers financial assistance. According to the American Hospital Association, about half of U.S. hospitals are nonprofit. This means they are required to offer free or discounted services in some instances. This is usually reserved for low to moderate income patients who have limited or no health insurance, but requirements vary.

Get help: If you’ve gotten nowhere on your own, contact the Patient Advocate Foundation (patientadvocate.org, 800-532-5274), which provides free help to understand and negotiate your medical bills.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Study finds physical link between chilly weather, severity of colds
Study finds physical link between chilly weather, severity of colds
2
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
3
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
4
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
5
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S. (Getty ...
What are the surgical options to treat sleep apnea?
By Dr. Christopher Viozzi Mayo Clinic News Network

People with sleep apnea not only suffer from lack of restorative sleep. They also are at risk of many medical problems, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends children (and parents) limit added sugar ...
6 tips to limit kids’ sugar intake during the holidays
By Dr. Nimali Fernando American Academy of Pediatrics

“Can I have a treat?” “I want candy!” That might sound familiar, especially this time of year when holiday treats abound.

Emily Kinney, left, and Rita Moreno in a scene from "Santa Bootcamp." (Lifetime)
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Take things easy? Not in this lifetime. The 91-year-old Moreno is busier than ever with a new holiday movie out, plus a role opposite fellow legends Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

The winter holidays bring a spike in U.S. cardiac deaths, according to the American Heart Assoc ...
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Songwriters like to tell us this is the most wonderful time of the year. But according to the American Heart Association, this is the season when we’re most likely to die of cardiac disease.

FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

 
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

 
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

More stories for you
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
3 documents everyone needs in case of medical emergency
Savvy Senior: Tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Savvy Senior: Tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids