Live Well

Savvy Senior: Sorting out new RMD rules for retirement accounts

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
March 30, 2023 - 9:16 am
 
There are several new rules this year that affect required minimum distributions from tradition ...
There are several new rules this year that affect required minimum distributions from traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-deferred retirement accounts. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What are the new rules on required minimum distributions from IRAs and 401(k)s? I will turn 72 this year and want to be clear on what I’m required to do. — Planning Ahead

Dear Planning: Thanks to the SECURE Act 2.0 that was passed by Congress in December, there are several new rules that affect required minimum distributions (RMDs) from traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-deferred retirement accounts. These changes, which build on the original SECURE Act of 2019, benefit retirees by increasing the RMD age and lowering the penalty for missing a withdrawal. Here’s what you should know.

New RMD rules

As of Jan. 1, the starting age for taking RMDs is 73, up from 72. And it rises to age 75 in 2033. This change means that if you turn 72 this year, you can delay your RMDs one more year, allowing your savings in these accounts to grow longer, tax deferred.

But once you turn 73, you must start taking annual RMDs from the tax-deferred retirement accounts you own — such as traditional IRAs, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s and 457(b)s — and pay taxes on those withdrawals. Distributions are taxed as ordinary income in your tax bracket.

There are a few exceptions, however. Owners of Roth IRAs are not required to take a distribution, unless the Roth is inherited. And starting in 2024, Roth 401(k)s will not be subject to RMDs either.

There’s also a work waiver for RMDs you should know about. If you are still working beyond age 73, and you don’t own 5 percent or more of the company you work for, you can delay withdrawals from your employer’s retirement plan until after you retire. But if you have other non-work-related accounts, such as a traditional IRA or a 401(k) from a previous employer, you are still required to take RMDs from them after age 73, even if you’re still working.

Deadlines and penalties

Generally, you must take your distribution every year by Dec. 31. Though first-timers can choose to delay taking their distribution until April 1 of the year following their 73rd birthday. But be careful about delaying, because if you delay your first distribution, it may push you into a higher tax bracket because you must take your next distribution by Dec. 31 of the same year.

Also, note that you can always withdraw more than the required amount, but if you don’t take out the minimum, you’ll be hit with a 25 percent penalty (it had been 50 percent) on the amount that you failed to withdraw, along with the income tax you owe on it. This penalty drops to 10 percent if you take the necessary RMD by the end of the second year following the year it was due.

Distribution amounts

Your RMD is calculated by dividing your tax-deferred retirement account balance as of Dec. 31 of the previous year, by an IRS estimate of your life expectancy.

IRA withdrawals must be calculated for each IRA you own, but you can withdraw the money from any IRA or combination of IRAs. If you own 403(b) accounts, they allow you to total the RMDs and take them from any account or combination of accounts.

With 401(k) plans, however, you must calculate the RMD for each plan and withdraw the appropriate amount from each account.

To calculate your RMD, use the worksheets on the IRS website — see IRS.gov/Retirement-Plans, and click on “Required Minimum Distributions.” For more information, review “Distributions from Individual Retirement Arrangements” at IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p590b.pdf.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

Are powdered fruit and vegetable supplements beneficial?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

While eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is a powerful way to protect our health, the research on the effects of powdered forms of produce is limited.

Understanding asthma: From symptoms to treatment options
By Shelby Deering Parade

The wheezing. The coughing. The extreme and sudden shortness of breath. These are symptoms that are attached to asthma, a surprisingly common condition.

Savvy Senior: Tips for retirees to find fun part-time work
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Working part time in retirement can be a terrific way to keep busy and earn extra income. The key is finding the right gig that’s fun and satisfying for you.

The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
By Tiffany Casper Mayo Clinic News Network

While closing your eyes for a few minutes during your busy day may seem like a good idea, it’s important to consider the effects napping may bring.

 
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

WeightWatchers recently announced it would acquire a telehealth company whose providers prescribe anti-obesity drugs for growing numbers of eager online subscribers.

