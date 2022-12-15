48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Live Well

Savvy Senior: What to do if you’ve lost track of an old 401(k)

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
December 15, 2022 - 10:18 am
 
According to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement acc ...
According to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement accounts that are connected to previous employers. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: How do I go about looking for an old former company 401(k) plan that I think I contributed money to many years ago but forgot about until recently? — Retired in Rochester

Dear Retired: If you think you may have lost track of an old 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans move from job to job, many leave scraps of their company-sponsored 401(k) plans behind, believing they’ll deal with it later but never do.

In fact, according to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement accounts that are connected to previous employers. To help you look for an old 401(k), here are some suggestions along with some free resources that can help you search.

Call your former employer

The first way to look for an old 401(k) account is to contact your former employer’s human resources department. Ask them to check their plan records to see if you ever participated in their 401(k) plan and, if so, how much it’s worth. You’ll need to provide them your Social Security number and the dates you worked for them.

If you need help tracking down your former employer because it may have moved, changed owners or merged with another firm, help is available from the Labor Department (AskEBSA.dol.gov, 866-444-3272) and the Pension Rights Center and Pension Action Center (PensionRights.org/find-help).

If there was more than $5,000 in your 401(k) account when you left, there’s a good chance that your money is still in your workplace account.

Your former employer should be able to get you the forms necessary to roll over your retirement money to a different 401(k) or to an IRA or to give you contact information for any outside financial institution overseeing the plan on your employer’s behalf.

If your old 401(k) account was under $5,000, your former employer has the option of transferring the money to a default individual retirement account without your consent. Your cash may go into an interest-bearing, federally insured bank account or to your state’s unclaimed property fund.

If this is the case, and your old employer cannot tell you where your 401(k) funds were sent, you’ll need to track it down yourself.

Searching tools

While there’s no federally run national database where you can look for all the retirement accounts that are associated with your name, a good place to start your search is with the Department of Labor’s abandoned plan database at AskEBSA.dol.gov/AbandonedPlanSearch. And FreeErisa (FreeErisa.BenefitsPro.com), which maintains a rundown of employee benefit plan paperwork.

There’s also the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits at UnclaimedRetirementBenefits.com. This site works like a “missed connections” service whereby companies register with the site to help facilitate a reunion between ex-employees and their retirement money. But not every company is registered with this site.

To see if your 401(k) money was turned over to the state’s unclaimed property fund, use the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators website (Unclaimed.org).

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
2
2,900-acre park provides recreation, respite from urban Las Vegas
2,900-acre park provides recreation, respite from urban Las Vegas
3
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
Prediabetes diagnosis was a call to action for Las Vegas doctor
4
Nevadans are 2nd-most-bloated people in the US, study finds
Nevadans are 2nd-most-bloated people in the US, study finds
5
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protein is found in a variety of foods, including eggs, soy, meat, fish, nuts, legumes, dairy f ...
How much protein is enough? The answer’s not so easy
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Protein is the foundation of every cell in the body. But determining the adequate amount of protein to consume depends on several factors.

This Aug. 9 2018, photo provided by Amy Bianchi of Albany, N.Y. shows her with her newborn son, ...
Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for years while they take hormone-blocking pills. A new study offers some reassuring news.

 
Fight off the flu with immune-boosting nutrients
By Kristi Wempen Mayo Clinic News Network

It’s flu season again, so most people get a flu shot and strive to stay healthy. But can certain foods or supplements boost the immune system and help with that “staying healthy” goal?

 
Get vaccinated to reduce risk of developing shingles
By Dr. Jeffery Wheeler Mayo Clinic News Network

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a common condition caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox.