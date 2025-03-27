77°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Tips for navigating Social Security as it downsizes

Where can you turn for help with Social Security questions or problems if your local office has ...
Where can you turn for help with Social Security questions or problems if your local office has been shut down? (Getty Images)
More Stories
With Medicaid, even $1 too much in income can cause the loss of your medical benefits and leave ...
My low income qualified me for Medicaid but …
When should you eat? Before or after exercising?
"Something remarkable happens when you sleep. It’s the most natural form of self-ca ...
How much sleep do we really need?
Exercises such as loaded carries and deadlifts can help build and maintain functional strength, ...
3 benefits of strength training as you age
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
March 27, 2025 - 9:29 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: My local Social Security office was recently shut down because of staff layoffs and large-scale downsizing by the Department of Government Efficiency. All this disruption makes me very nervous, as I’ll be applying for my Social Security retirement benefits this year. My question is, how are we supposed to get help with our Social Security questions or problems now that our office is permanently closed? — Anxious Aaron

Dear Anxious Aaron: I’ve been getting a lot of questions on this topic. The Social Security Administration is facing massive budget cuts and layoffs under President Donald Trump’s administration, which is leading to dozens of office closures and a lot of angst across the country.

Many Social Security experts think these deep staff cuts could cause interruptions in monthly benefit payments, an increase in improper payments, delays in the processing of new benefit applications and disability claims, and longer wait times for Social Security help.

Some 73 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Many rely on these benefits for the bulk of their income, so any disruption or errors in payments or other service delays could cause a lot of problems.

Advocacy groups are urging concerned Americans to contact their members of Congress and demand protections for the program. To find their contact information, go to congress.gov.

With that said, here’s how you can best navigate the SSA’s downsizing.

Use SSA website

Most Social Security business can be conducted online. To get started, go to ssa.gov/onlineservices to create your online My Social Security account. This will enable you to view your latest statement and earnings history, apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefits verification letter and much more.

You can also find a wealth of information and answers to frequently asked questions at SSA.gov/faqs.

Phone assistance

If you can’t conduct your Social Security business online or you need extra help, you can also get assistance by calling your nearby field office (see SSA.gov/locator for contact information) or by calling the SSA national number at 800-772-1213.

If you need to visit your nearby SSA office, it’s best to call and make an appointment, as walk-ins have much longer wait times. To make an appointment call 800-772-1213 or contact your local office.

Be patient

Remember to practice patience and plan ahead. With all the staff cuts, delays and a longer wait time will be inevitable. And if you’re planning to start drawing your Social Security benefits soon, it’s best to apply as early as possible as the SSA recently announced that new applicants who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency’s My Social Security online service, will be required to visit an SSA field office in person to complete the verification process. And that could take additional time.

This change will also apply to unverified existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

You can apply for benefits up to four months before you expect to receive them. Applying as early as possible can help ensure they are available when needed.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With Medicaid, even $1 too much in income can cause the loss of your medical benefits and leave ...
My low income qualified me for Medicaid but …
By Toni King Toni Says

For Medicaid, you must meet specific income requirements for your state. If you make even $1 too much, you will lose your benefits.

"Something remarkable happens when you sleep. It’s the most natural form of self-ca ...
How much sleep do we really need?
By Devna Bose The Associated Press

Here’s what sleep scientists and doctors say about how much you really need — and whether your gender plays a role.

Exercises such as loaded carries and deadlifts can help build and maintain functional strength, ...
3 benefits of strength training as you age
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

A top concern for people 55 and older is their ability to live independently as they age. Here are some strength training tips that can help.

Most people probably aren't changing their pillowcases often enough. But there are plenty of go ...
How often should you change your pillowcase?
Danielle Sinay Parade

While the frequency with which to wash your sheets is somewhat common knowledge, most people should swap their pillowcases even more than that.

 
What are the risk factors for kidney disease?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

According to the CDC, around 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease, and millions more are at risk of developing it.

To learn more about what constitutes "creditable" prescription drug coverage, turn to ...
Medicare trouble started with a notice from CMS
By Toni King Toni Says

If you’re leaving a employer health plan and applying for Medicare, you may need to prove that you had “creditable” prescription drug coverage.

The American Heart Association encourages adults to get most of their protein from plants, such ...
Can you get enough protein from plant-based sources?
By Laura Williamson American Heart Association News

Our bodies need protein in large amounts for functions such as building muscle and bones, forming cartilage, skin and blood, and providing energy.

MORE STORIES