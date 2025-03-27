Tips for navigating Social Security as it downsizes

The Social Security Administration is facing massive budget cuts, which is leading to dozens of office closures and a lot of angst across the country.



Dear Savvy Senior: My local Social Security office was recently shut down because of staff layoffs and large-scale downsizing by the Department of Government Efficiency. All this disruption makes me very nervous, as I’ll be applying for my Social Security retirement benefits this year. My question is, how are we supposed to get help with our Social Security questions or problems now that our office is permanently closed? — Anxious Aaron

Dear Anxious Aaron: I’ve been getting a lot of questions on this topic. The Social Security Administration is facing massive budget cuts and layoffs under President Donald Trump’s administration, which is leading to dozens of office closures and a lot of angst across the country.

Many Social Security experts think these deep staff cuts could cause interruptions in monthly benefit payments, an increase in improper payments, delays in the processing of new benefit applications and disability claims, and longer wait times for Social Security help.

Some 73 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Many rely on these benefits for the bulk of their income, so any disruption or errors in payments or other service delays could cause a lot of problems.

Advocacy groups are urging concerned Americans to contact their members of Congress and demand protections for the program. To find their contact information, go to congress.gov.

With that said, here’s how you can best navigate the SSA’s downsizing.

Use SSA website

Most Social Security business can be conducted online. To get started, go to ssa.gov/onlineservices to create your online My Social Security account. This will enable you to view your latest statement and earnings history, apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefits verification letter and much more.

You can also find a wealth of information and answers to frequently asked questions at SSA.gov/faqs.

Phone assistance

If you can’t conduct your Social Security business online or you need extra help, you can also get assistance by calling your nearby field office (see SSA.gov/locator for contact information) or by calling the SSA national number at 800-772-1213.

If you need to visit your nearby SSA office, it’s best to call and make an appointment, as walk-ins have much longer wait times. To make an appointment call 800-772-1213 or contact your local office.

Be patient

Remember to practice patience and plan ahead. With all the staff cuts, delays and a longer wait time will be inevitable. And if you’re planning to start drawing your Social Security benefits soon, it’s best to apply as early as possible as the SSA recently announced that new applicants who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency’s My Social Security online service, will be required to visit an SSA field office in person to complete the verification process. And that could take additional time.

This change will also apply to unverified existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

You can apply for benefits up to four months before you expect to receive them. Applying as early as possible can help ensure they are available when needed.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.