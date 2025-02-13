43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

What’s the right time for enrolling in Medicare Parts A and B?

Listening to misinformed friends can cause serious Medicare issues. (Getty Images)
Listening to misinformed friends can cause serious Medicare issues. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Whether you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much ...
Savvy Senior: What’s the federal income tax threshold?
Conquering the River Mountains Loop Trail by e-bike
A plate of twice-baked stuffed sweet potatoes appears in Leesburg, Va., on Oct. 13, 2018. (Carl ...
What’s the healthiest way to prepare vegetables?
Purple and red health food with fresh fruit and vegetables in heart shaped porcelain dishes and ...
These superpowered foods hold key to vibrant living, healthy aging
By Toni King Toni Says
February 13, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 on April 4, working part time and not eligible for employer benefits, so I need Medicare. A friend gave me confusing advice about enrolling, saying that the seven-month window is only for enrolling in Medicare Part A and that I have to prove I qualify for Part B at the same time.

If that is true, then how should I enroll in Medicare Parts B, C and D? Are these enrolled in separately or together?

I do not want to make a mistake and receive a penalty. — Jennie, Katy, Texas

Dear Jennie: Listening to misinformed friends can cause serious Medicare issues. But the good news is I can make correctly enrolling in Medicare easy for you.

Medicare’s seven-month initial enrollment period is for people who wish to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B when they are turning 65. Enrolling in Medicare at this time will keep those not covered by employer group health insurance from receiving a Medicare penalty.

People turning 65 and not enrolling in Part B because they are covered by employer health insurance are protected from incurring a penalty.

The initial enrollment period begins three months before the month you turn 65 and includes your birthday month and three months afterward. Jennie, you will be covered under Medicare Parts A and B by the end of your initial enrollment period, so you won’t have to worry about a Part B penalty.

Visit SSA.gov to create a My Social Security Account to enroll in Medicare.

When you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, then it is time to decide whether to go with original Medicare with a supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan for your prescription drugs or pick a Medicare Advantage plan with a Part D plan.

When choosing a Part D plan, visit medicare.gov and open an account. To create an online account, you must have applied for Medicare Part A and have your assigned number.

Jennie, remember to visit medicare.gov during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) to review which Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan best meets your needs for the next year. This is the only time of the year when you can change your prescription drug plan.

For those who are delaying enrolling in Medicare Part B, there could be additional paperwork related to your Medicare enrollment. You can claim a special enrollment period, which will prevent Parts B and D penalties. You can also appeal your income related monthly adjusted amount penalty if your income has decreased because of retirement.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Conquering the River Mountains Loop Trail by e-bike
Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

While still packing cardiovascular benefits, riding an e-bike can help tame grueling challenges like this 34-mile scenic trail.

A plate of twice-baked stuffed sweet potatoes appears in Leesburg, Va., on Oct. 13, 2018. (Carl ...
What’s the healthiest way to prepare vegetables?
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Different cooking methods do affect the nutritional content of produce, research shows, but it’s not as simple as raw vs. steamed vs. roasted.

One of the most important things is for people to have an accurate and up-to-date list of all m ...
Common errors people make when taking medications
By Michael Merschel American Heart Association News

Research suggests that half of medications prescribed for people with chronic diseases might not be taken correctly.

A person’s heart rate should be 50 percent to 85 percent of their maximum heart rate dur ...
What your resting heart rate says about your health
By Hunter Boyce Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Why does so much fitness tech check your pulse? Because your resting heart rate can say a significant amount about your health.

MORE STORIES