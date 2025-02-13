What’s the right time for enrolling in Medicare Parts A and B?

Listening to misinformed friends can cause serious Medicare issues. But the good news is it’s easy to enroll correctly in Medicare Part A and Part B.

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 on April 4, working part time and not eligible for employer benefits, so I need Medicare. A friend gave me confusing advice about enrolling, saying that the seven-month window is only for enrolling in Medicare Part A and that I have to prove I qualify for Part B at the same time.

If that is true, then how should I enroll in Medicare Parts B, C and D? Are these enrolled in separately or together?

I do not want to make a mistake and receive a penalty. — Jennie, Katy, Texas

Dear Jennie: Listening to misinformed friends can cause serious Medicare issues. But the good news is I can make correctly enrolling in Medicare easy for you.

Medicare’s seven-month initial enrollment period is for people who wish to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B when they are turning 65. Enrolling in Medicare at this time will keep those not covered by employer group health insurance from receiving a Medicare penalty.

People turning 65 and not enrolling in Part B because they are covered by employer health insurance are protected from incurring a penalty.

The initial enrollment period begins three months before the month you turn 65 and includes your birthday month and three months afterward. Jennie, you will be covered under Medicare Parts A and B by the end of your initial enrollment period, so you won’t have to worry about a Part B penalty.

Visit SSA.gov to create a My Social Security Account to enroll in Medicare.

When you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, then it is time to decide whether to go with original Medicare with a supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan for your prescription drugs or pick a Medicare Advantage plan with a Part D plan.

When choosing a Part D plan, visit medicare.gov and open an account. To create an online account, you must have applied for Medicare Part A and have your assigned number.

Jennie, remember to visit medicare.gov during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) to review which Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan best meets your needs for the next year. This is the only time of the year when you can change your prescription drug plan.

For those who are delaying enrolling in Medicare Part B, there could be additional paperwork related to your Medicare enrollment. You can claim a special enrollment period, which will prevent Parts B and D penalties. You can also appeal your income related monthly adjusted amount penalty if your income has decreased because of retirement.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.