Live Well

Will Medicare Part D cover cost of shingles vaccine?

By Toni King Toni Says
March 23, 2023 - 10:09 am
 
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act eliminated all out-of-pocket costs for vaccines that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for adults. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I was recently told if I was to receive a shingles vaccination, I need to have a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or pay $200. I thought all vaccinations and immunizations were covered at no cost.

Can you please explain how I can receive this benefit? — Sam, Little Rock, Arkansas

Dear Sam: I have fantastic news about some recent Medicare changes. Beginning Jan. 1, the Inflation Reduction Act eliminated all out-of-pocket costs for vaccines that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for adults. This change is effective if you have drug coverage from a stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or from a Medicare Advantage plan with Part D coverage.

Shingrix, which the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2017, is currently the only approved vaccine for shingles. The CDC recommends that adults 50 and older get two doses.

If you’re not enrolled in a Medicare Part D plan, then you may in fact have to pay more than $180 per dose of Shingrix.

Americans who are leaving employer group health insurance after age 65, or enrolling in Medicare for the first time (when turning 65 or before 65 if eligible), should enroll in a Medicare Part D plan, with or without a Medicare supplement, or a Medicare Advantage plan with Part D. You will want your shingles vaccine to be covered at no cost.

If you have trouble affording the Medicare Part D prescription drug premium, you may qualify for Medicare’s Extra Help program, which assists people with limited income and assets to pay premiums and out-of-pocket costs for Part D drug coverage.

Those with a Medicare Part D plan can receive their Shingrix shots at their pharmacy or doctor’s office.

As for coverage under Medicare Part B, page 50 of the 2023 “Medicare &You” handbook states that some shots (or vaccines) are covered under Part B and that you may pay nothing for them as long as your health care provider accepts Medicare assignment. Part B will cover vaccines to prevent:

■ Flu.

■ Hepatitis B.

■ Pneumococcal infection.

■ COVID-19.

Part B will cover other immunizations only if you have been exposed to a disease or condition, such as rabies shots for an animal bite or a tetanus shot for a wound.

The handbook states that Medicare Part D covers other immunizations that Medicare Part B does not, such as tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccines.

It amazes me how Medicare makes a simple medical issue such as getting a vaccine so complicated. Remember, with Medicare what you don’t know will hurt you!

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

THE LATEST
The ideal nap length is 15 to 30 minutes. (Dreamstime/TNS)
The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
By Tiffany Casper Mayo Clinic News Network

While closing your eyes for a few minutes during your busy day may seem like a good idea, it’s important to consider the effects napping may bring.

 
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

WeightWatchers recently announced it would acquire a telehealth company whose providers prescribe anti-obesity drugs for growing numbers of eager online subscribers.

Cauliflower is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports ce ...
When it comes to nutrition, cauliflower is a superstar
By Caitlin Terpstra Mayo Clinic News Network

Like many consumers, you may be on a quest for healthier food options and willing to try something new or a new take on a familiar food. Cauliflower may be just what you’re searching for.

 
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
By Marygrace Taylor Parade

You cannot control when the trees bud or the flowers bloom, but you can take preventative steps to help control spring allergies.

"Boston Strangler" follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-Amer ...
Tenacity, confidence keys for Keira Knightley
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Mum spent her life saying to me, ‘Keira, scream and shout until people hear you,’ ” recalls the 37-year-old British actress, star of the new Hulu movie “Boston Strangler.”

