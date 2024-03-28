71°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

’Yellowstone’s’ Josh Lucas treasures life’s simple pleasures

Josh Lucas, a cast member in "Palm Royale," poses at the premiere of the Apple TV+ se ...
Josh Lucas, a cast member in "Palm Royale," poses at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Josh Lucas with Kristen Wiig in a scene from "Palm Royale," now streaming on Apple TV ...
Josh Lucas with Kristen Wiig in a scene from "Palm Royale," now streaming on Apple TV+. (Erica Parise/Apple)
More Stories
To qualify for Part A at no cost, you must have worked and paid Social Security and Medicare ta ...
How do you qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A?
Choosing a cellphone is not a one-size-fits-all proposition for seniors. (Getty Images)
Savvy Senior: The top-rated cellphones for older people
“The importance of going for an annual checkup becomes even more important as you age,&# ...
Doctors’ advice for staying healthy after age 40
Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, J ...
Lisa Vanderpump shares her secrets to a beautiful life
By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 9:25 am
 
Updated March 28, 2024 - 10:40 am

Actor Josh Lucas has a permanent wake-up call. It’s on his land in Ojai, California, where he’s driving a tractor before the first rays of sunlight pierce the black sky.

He’s working the expansive mountain property and seeking peace of mind.

“Something inside makes me yearn for nature. And you have to collect the days you know you will treasure,” says the easygoing 52-year-old who plays the younger John Dutton, the rancher Kevin Costner portrayed in the present day, on “Yellowstone.”

Lucas’ property is off the beaten track, a 30-minute drive straight into the clouds. “It’s so gratifying and not connected to any external thing when I’m on my land,” says Lucas, whose big-screen roles have included “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Glory Road” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

“There’s no yearning to get the part or make a movie when I’m out there. I just am — and those are truly perfect moments,” he adds. “So many of the coolest things in life are simple.”

Lucas’ new venture is the Apple TV+ series, “Palm Royale.” The show revolves around an ambitious woman (Kristen Wiig) who aspires to secure her place at America’s most exclusive resort, set in the high society of Palm Beach in 1969. The star-studded cast includes Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett.

When he’s not working, Lucas can be found with his girlfriend, Brianna Ruffalo, and his son, Noah.

His good life tips:

Stay busy

“It’s a wild time in the acting business,” says Lucas, who filmed “Palm Royale” and the first part of “Yellowstone’s” last season simultaneously. I was leaving this opulent world of Palm Beach to slap on a mustache to pretend to be Kevin Costner,” he says with a laugh. “It was challenging in the most amazing way.”

Focus on yourself

“Palm” is about the haves and have-nots. Lucas says he can identify with wanting more in life. “I think it’s human nature to say, ‘I wish that were me,’ but you can’t dwell on what someone else has,” he says. “Take the Oscars. I’ve thought, ‘Why can’t I be there? Why don’t I get those movies?’ “It’s human to have those moments where you yearn for the grass to be greener because it’s so green in someone else’s yard. But that takes the pleasure out of where you are now. But I’m still guilty of going there.”

Follow your dreams

Lucas was still in his teens when he envisioned owning a place like his California property. “I had these bizarre dreams about the place where I am right now. I didn’t understand them then, but I’d have one every six months, every couple of years,” says Lucas, who was living in New York City when he began acting. A doctor’s friend encouraged him to visit Ojai. “I heard a piece of property was for sale the next day. I drove to see it, and a huge owl swept down on me. All of a sudden, I knew this was my place.”

Childhood lessons

Lucas was raised on Sullivan Island, South Carolina, outside Charleston. “I remember growing up on the beach and learning about taking care of what’s around you,” he shares. “One day, a pelican crashed and broke a wing. I got my mom, and we put a blanket over it, took it home, and had that pelican inside for a few days until the Audubon Society could come to help. I learned that everyone has to pitch in.”

Heed your mentors

Lucas, an actor since age 9, says that a high school teacher set him on the right track. “I was a student-athlete and an actor. One of my teachers was the high school football coach and the drama teacher. That teacher pushed, and he said, ‘You’re not that good an athlete, but you’re a pretty good actor. ”

‘Always dangerous’

“I always hope for the underdog story or the comeback,” Lucas says. “The idea that you can reinvent yourself or get another shot at any age in this life is inspiring. … (Director) Joel Schumacher once talked to me during a frustrating time in my career, and he said, ‘Once on the charts, always dangerous.’ It’s the best quote no matter what you do for a living because it says that once you’re in the game, you’re always dangerous. Your job is just to try to stay in the game.

Look to the future

What does Lucas know about the “Yellowstone” finale or any impending spinoffs? “All I can say is it’s a high point career-wise to be part of something people love and keep asking you about every day.” Would he want to play a young John Dutton in a spinoff? “Man, from your lips to God’s ears! I would love it,” he says. As for the series’ final episodes, he adds, “I’m hopeful that I’ll return. … I love being out there.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
How do you qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A?
How do you qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A?
2
’Yellowstone’s’ Josh Lucas treasures life’s simple pleasures
’Yellowstone’s’ Josh Lucas treasures life’s simple pleasures
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Savvy Senior: The top-rated cellphones for older people
Savvy Senior: The top-rated cellphones for older people
5
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
“The importance of going for an annual checkup becomes even more important as you age,&# ...
Doctors’ advice for staying healthy after age 40
By Jessica Sager | Parade

Sorry, millennials: You’re getting older. Typically, the 40-year mark of life creeps up on us because we’re just so busy doing other things.

Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, J ...
Lisa Vanderpump shares her secrets to a beautiful life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“My mantra is love and laughter supersede all,” says the reality star, who has a new series, “Vanderpump Villa,” coming out on Hulu.

Asthma often starts in childhood, but it can develop in people of any age, with symptoms rangin ...
Understanding the signs and symptoms of asthma
By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network

It’s estimated that more than 334 million people around the world have asthma, a chronic disease that makes it hard to breathe.

 
10 surprising foods that boost your immunity
By Anne Mauney Food Drink Life

Learn how to incorporate the best immunity-boosting foods into your diet — and why these particular foods help protect your health.

Medicare and Social Security will never randomly call you and ask for your personal information ...
Tips to protect yourself from Medicare scams
By Toni King Toni Says

There is no new plastic Medicare card with a chip. This is a scam targeting America’s Medicare population.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Oscar winner Juliette Binoche sees freedom, strength in aging
recommend 2
Stresses of life, ‘9-1-1’ are no match for Angela Bassett
recommend 3
Lisa Vanderpump shares her secrets to a beautiful life
recommend 4
Approaching 70, Kevin Costner grateful for journey, stories
recommend 5
Nailed it! Protecting fingernails is a healthy habit
recommend 6
A wildflower-powered workout 90 minutes south of Las Vegas