74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

$1.04B Powerball jackpot possible Monday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 4:43 pm
 
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, is worth an estimated $1.04 billion, Powerball ...
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, is worth an estimated $1.04 billion, Powerball officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Will there be another “billionaire” tonight?

The odds are slim (1 in 292.2 million) but it is possible when the Powerball draws numbers at 8 p.m. PDT.

With no tickets purchased since mid-July matching the winning numbers, $1.04 billion is available for a winner choosing annuity payments while a lump sum of cash would bring $478.2 million, before taxes.

On Saturday, the winning numbers were all in double digits: 19-30-37-44-46 and a Power (red) ball of 22.

There were seven tickets that collected a million or more on Saturday with tickets in Indiana and North Carolina matching the five regular numbers and the Power Play for $2 million each. Five tickets earned $1 million with two winners in Florida and one each in Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

If heavy sales don’t push up the jackpot before drawing time, tonight’s purse will be the eight-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, just behind $1.05 billion won by a single ticket buyer in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
2
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
3
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
4
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas
5
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Karl Jones (22) shoots for the basket as guards Kalib Boone (10) and Luis R ...
UNLV basketball player arrested on DUI charge
By Brett Clarkson and Andy Yamashita / RJ

A UNLV Athletics spokesperson confirmed they are aware on an incident involving a Rebels basketball player.

More stories
Powerball numbers stay elusive; Saturday jackpot rises to $925M
Powerball numbers stay elusive; Saturday jackpot rises to $925M
Powerball jackpot elusive again; Saturday prize rises to $725M
Powerball jackpot elusive again; Saturday prize rises to $725M
No winners, Saturday Powerball jackpot nears $600M
No winners, Saturday Powerball jackpot nears $600M
Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M
Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M
No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M
No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M
$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino
$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino