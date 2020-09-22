73°F
1 ankle injury reported as 2 hikers rescued at Red Rock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 4:56 am
 

Two hikers reported missing Monday have been found alive and well, Metropolitan police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the hikers were reported missing in the Ice Box Canyon area of Red Rock National Conservation Area. A search was carried out Monday evening around 6:15 p.m. by Las Vegas police Search and Rescue.

Gordon confirmed early Tuesday that the hikers were found alive. He had few details on the circumstances of their rescue.

“Hikers were safely rescued,” Gordon said in a text message. “One of the hikers sustained an injury to his ankle.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

